Prince Kaybee uploaded a throwback picture on Instagram alongside a caption questioning his less-than-flattering look

The music producer donned his signature pre-haircut dreadlocks in the snap, but his stylish fashion sense seemed to have been missing

The Fetch Your Life hitmaker’s friends and followers did not spare him of any banter as they let jokes fly in the comments

Prince Kaybee is arguably one of the most attractive men in the industry, but it seems that hasn’t always been the case after seeing his throwback photo. The talented artist even poked fun at himself in the caption of the old snap.

Prince Kaybee implied he is not impressed with his younger self's fashion choices in a throwback Instagram post filled with comical reactions. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Like many of us, Prince Kaybee is not exempt from being haunted by his past style choices. The Banomoya hitmaker took to Instagram to present fans with a ‘before the fame’ pic that even had him in stitches. He hilariously wrote:

“Noo man, WTF...”

Prince Kaybee’s untied shoelaces and tongue out, flexed arms pose combo sure is enough to puzzle anyone. As a result, the producer wasn’t the only star to query his previous look. Many jumped in with their hysterical reactions in the comments.

@hollyreymusic wrote:

“ Ngeke”

@nicksoulworld commented:

“Ubuya kude Prince”

Prince Kaybee’s fans joined in on the fun, adding their priceless reactions to the comment section. Take a look at the amusing feedback on the musician’s post:

@sheisphalafala wrote:

“Humble beginnings”

@daudrugunate said:

“This is the real you.”

@olwethu_ma.khumalo commented:

“It’s the shoes for me.”

And @mscandydee added:

“Before Aromat...”

Prince Kaybee's fans assume their fave is considering doing amapiano

In related news, Briefly News recently reported that Prince Kaybee's fans believe the star is considering producing Amapiano music. The speculations came after the producer posted a picture of himself playing the piano.

The Hosh hitmaker's latest house album did not do very well because the yanos have taken over radio and TV airplay in Mzansi and other African countries. So, Prince Kaybee's stans think he's also working on an amapiano project after he dropped the picture on social media.

The likes of Cassper Nyovest, Reason and Vusi Nova have also dumped their genres and jumped on the yanos wave. Their songs have been doing very well on radio and TV and are also popular on the dance floors across Mzansi and beyond.

