Prince Kaybee's Fans Assume Their Fave Is Considering Doing Amapiano

Prince Kaybee's fans believe that the star is considering producing Amapiano music after he dropped a pic playing a piano

The Hosh hitmaker's latest house album did not do very well because the yanos have taken over radio and TV airplay in Mzansi and other African countries

The likes of Cassper Nyovest, Reason and Vusi Nova have also dumped their genres and jumped on the yanos wave

Some of Prince Kaybee's fans think their fave is considering jumping on the Amapiano bandwagon after he posted a snap of himself playing a piano.

The yanos genre has taken over radio and TV airwaves in Mzansi and many top artists have switched from their genres to the yanos. The Hosh hitmaker's stans think he's also working on a yanos project after he dropped the picture on social media.

Award-winning stars such as Vusi Nova, Cassper Nyovest and Reason, among others, have also dropped Amapiano songs this year. Their songs have been doing very well on radio and TV and are also popular on the dance floors across Mzansi and beyond.

Cassper Nyovest even shaded Reason when he jumped on the yanos wave earlier this year. The rapper's song Khanda Shisa has been received well by yanos lovers across the country.

Peeps took to Twitter to react to Prince Kaybee's pic. According to ZAlebs, it seems many of them believe he's also considering moving to the trending genre.

Unathi Nkayi and Prince Kaybee make fire music

In other music news, Briefly News reported that Unathi Nkayi has been making fire music with Prince Kaybee for the past few days. The singer shared that she has been at home with the music producer recording new music.

The media personality made headlines recently after she was fired from Kaya 959. She did not mope around after her dismissal from the radio station but decided to record new music.

Unathi took to Instagram to share a video of herself with Prince Kaybee in studio. According to ZAlebs, she captioned her post:

"Been home for the week making music. It’s been magical to say the least. Thank you @princekaybee_sa."

