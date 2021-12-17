Mzansi Stunned by Video of Woman Throwing Man Down: "What in the Brock Lesner"

South Africans are laughing at a video of a man picked up and thrown to the ground by a strong woman

Many locals feel the lady was pissed and decided to attack the guy and some say she is like wrestling star, Brock Lesner

Looking at the post by a Twitter user, the guy says the incident happened in Soshanguve, one of the biggest townships on Tshwane

A video clip of a girl who is clearly irritated by a local guy is trending on social media. The girl is spotted running towards the guy who is standing next to a parked truck.

However, as he stood there not suspecting that the girl will pick him up and throws him down. As some people move up and down the street, the guy is just thrown to the ground like a box.

Some people can be seen in the footage laughing at him. The clip is going viral on social media and Briefly News looks at the short clip as the girl mimicked a wrestler.

According to @Fanoza, the incident happened in Soshanguve, Tshwane. He captioned the video as it is grabbing the attention of many social media users in South Africa:

“Soshanguve.”

Mzansi is reacting to a video of a woman who throws a man down to the ground. Image: @Fanoza/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Baetlhwane said:

“This is why that agent said he doesn’t wanna make a kasi hun pregnant. What is the Brock Lesnar is this?”

@Megafuntweets said:

“We are laughing because it’s a lady that did this to an innocent man. That’s the sad reality.”

@Faith6870 said:

“I think there's a difference between GBV and revenge. She's probably hitting him for a reason and it wasn't unprovoked. Idk thought maybe you know the full story.”

@Ukhgeteng1 said:

“When I say women's strength is extremely huge than for us men fellas laugh Bro without respect a woman can knock you out.”

Source: Briefly.co.za