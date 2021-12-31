A netizen sent out a tweet to Mufasa asking about the status of his boxing matches with his two rivals since he challenged them after Fame vs Clout

The hip-hop icon let fans know that responses from the other famous musicians were still pending, even belittling AKA by not referring to him by name

Cassper also shared that the pair already have contracts for their fights and insinuated that they are too scared to sign them and face him, although he is ready

It has been a week since the Fame vs Clout fight between Slik Talk and Cassper Nyovest streamed and fans are still talking about it. One eager netizen noted that the rapper had challenged AKA to the ring, but hasn’t addressed it since.

Cassper Nyovest interprets Prince Kaybee and AKA's silence regarding possible boxing matches as a sign of terror. Image: @akawordlwide/Instagram and @casspernyovest/Instagram

Source: Instagram

In true Mufasa fashion, the hip-hop star puffed his chest and mentioned that he challenged two other stars in his reply this morning. He further alluded that Naak Musiq was the only person who was man enough to take on the task, writing:

Cassper’s confidence did not seem to pan out well for him though since many had a lot of critiques about his previous victory. They let the rapper know that no one would be scared of him after his efforts with Slik Talk in the comments.

@tutoring_abc wrote:

“Please leave @akaworldwide out of your money-making schemes. 1. You didn't knock out Slik talk. 2 That was a mockery on boxing. 3. It was all staged .4. SAs are taken for a ride by your stunts, promising them a hyped-up fight and delivering a flop.”

@Forbes37059641 agreed:

“Yep that fight was like watching kids fight You saw people entering the ring in the middle of the fight”

@mtshali_f added:

“The problem with Prince Kaybee and Lil Man is you can't bribe them with 100k”

@samueldumi said:

“With Prince Kaybee and AK, it won't be like taking candy from a baby. Did you see how fit prince Kaybee is?”

@Temoso49263813 insisted:

“Please stop saying you knocked him out... That was not a legit boxing match it was just embarrassing the guy”

Slik Talk praises Cassper Nyovest for paying him R100k after their Fame vs Clout fight

In related stories, Briefly News previously reported that Slik Talk thanked Cassper Nyovest for paying him his R100 000 after their Fame vs Clout fight on Wednesday night, 22 December. The opinionated YouTuber lost the boxing match in the second round but still made bank.

Many people on social media thought Slik would not post on YouTube because of the embarrassing loss but he proved them wrong when he proudly posted a video praising Mufasa's professionalism.

Slik revealed that Cassper Nyovest paid him the money for getting into the ring with him. Even though he was knocked the hell out in the second round without even throwing one punch, Slik is still adamant that he'll not change his content on YouTube.

