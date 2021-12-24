Slik Talk has praised Cassper Nyovest for paying him his money after their trending Fame vs Clout fight

The controversial YouTuber was roasted on social media after the boxing match with many people thinking he would stop posting videos on YouTube

Even though he was embarrassingly knocked the hell out in the second round, Slik said he'll continue trash-talking celebs

Slik Talk has thanked Cassper Nyovest for paying him his R100 000 after their Fame vs Clout fight on Wednesday night, 22 December. The opinionated YouTuber lost the boxing match in the second round but still made bank.

Slik Talk confirmed Cassper Nyovest paid him after their Fame vs Clout fight.

Many people on social media thought Slik would not post on YouTube because of the embarrassing loss but he proved many wrong when he proudly posted a video praising Mufasa's professionalism.

According to ZAlebs, Slik revealed that Cassper Nyovest paid him the money for getting into the ring with him. Even though he was knocked the hell out in the second round without even throwing one punch, Slik is still adamant that he'll not change his content on YouTube.

Peeps roasted Slik Talk after he took the beating. Mufasa said he wanted to teach Slik a lesson for trash-talking him and other celebs this year.

Sizwe Dhlomo catches heat for body shaming Slik Talk

In related news, Briefly News reported that Sizwe Dhlomo caught heat on social media for body-shaming Slik Talk after he lost his Fame vs Clout fight to Cassper Nyovest. The Kaya 959 presenter took to his timeline to share his views on the fight but it backfired.

The media personality's post about the controversial YouTuber's weight rubbed many tweeps up the wrong way. The star slammed Slik for allegedly being overweight in only his twenties.

He assumed that Slik would not have won the fight in his current shape. Peeps took to Sizwe's comment section on Twitter to shine light on body-shaming. @dramadelinquent said:

"Men body shaming men, this is new."

@msboity commented:

"Bathong, just because he's chubby he's not taking care of himself?"

