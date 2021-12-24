Sizwe Dhlomo Catches Heat for Body Shaming Slik Talk After Fame vs Clout Fight

Sizwe Dhlomo has been slammed on social media for body shaming Slik Talk after his Fame vs Clout fight with Cassper Nyovest

The Kaya 959 host dragged the YouTuber for allegedly thinking he would win the boxing match while he wasn't taking care of his body

Mzansi social media users made it clear that they'll not tolerate body shaming from the popular media personality

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Sizwe Dhlomo caught heat on social media for body-shaming Slik Talk after he lost his Fame vs Clout fight to Cassper Nyovest. The Kaya 959 presenter took to his timeline to share his views on the fight but it backfired.

Sizwe Dhlomo wa slammed for body shaming Slik Talk after his Fame Vs Clout fight. Image: @sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

The media personality's post about the controversial YouTuber's weight rubbed many tweeps up the wrong way. The star slammed Slik for allegedly being overweight in only his twenties.

Sizwe Dhlomo assumed that Slik would not have won the fight in his current shape. According to ZAlebs. Peeps took to Sizwe's comment section on Twitter to shine a light on body-shaming.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

@dramadelinquent said:

"Men body shaming men, this is new."

@ChrisExcel102 wrote:

"This tweet is Body shaming."

@msboity commented:

"Bathong, just because he's chubby he's not taking care of himself?"

@bakithi_msutfu wrote:

"You are body shaming ke manje wena khandakhulu."

@Cleopatra_NY added:

"Body shaming will never be okay."

Mzansi reacts to Slik Talk's 2nd round defeat

In related news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi took to social media to react to Cassper Nyovest's fight with Slik Talk. The rapper knocked out the YouTuber in the second round of the Fame vs Clout boxing match on Wednesday night.

Peeps have shared mixed reactions to the fight with some claiming the opinionated YouTuber was not prepared for the fight. They claimed Slik was not on in shape to even get into the ring with Mufasa.

Mzansi took to social media to react to the bout that only lasted two rounds. Many were happy Cassper Nyovest punished Slik Talk for trash-talking celebs the entire 2021. @Ree_mayisela commented:

"Slik Talk can never back up what he says on camera to your face. Lost all respect for him when they said is there anything he wants to say and he said, 'You know, I have respect for Cassper...' Dude what???"

Source: Briefly News