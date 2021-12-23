Mzansi continues to pile on the amusement a day after the hugely-entertaining boxing fight between Cassper Nyovest and Slik Talk

Locals shared everything from snippets of the fight showing Cassper doling out the punishment to hilarious memes and audio clips

But one funny video has caught the attention of tweeps the most and shows a guy imitating how Slik Talk speaks

The Twitter user makes various references to the things the Youtuber is known to have said before the build-up to the fight

Slik Talk likely will not hear the end of it on the heels of his utterly shambolic display in the ring against Cassper Nyovest in their #FameVSClout celebrity boxing match on Wednesday night.

To say Cassper took the controversial Youtuber to the washers would be an understatement as there was not even so much an attempt by Slik Talk to challenge his more illustrious opponent, despite obvious differences in fitness.

Since then, and almost expectedly, social media has been awash with talk of the two and their one-sided "historic" though highly-entertaining match-up. And of course, Slik bore the brunt of it as locals took the mickey out of him in every brutal way imaginable.

And just as with the fight itself, Briefly News took a tour down the comments to unearth what social media users on Twitter had to say. Locals shared everything from snippets of the fight showing Slik taking the punishment to hilarious memes and audio clips.

But one video, in particular, stood head and shoulders above the rest. The clip features a tweep, @Mr_Nzeu, who appears to be standing in an empty room, the same way Slik Talk usually goes about shooting his videos for his channel.

The guy imitates how Slik Talk speaks and makes various references to the things the Youtuber has said, which is a lot, before and during the build-up to the fight. The 70-second clip has had its fair share of rave reviews after going viral on the microblogging platform.

Tweeps having a field day

However, Briefly News did not publish the material due to the user's casual use of strong language. Below, we look at the reactions to the video, which at the time of publishing had clocked more than 224 000 views, attracted a mind-blowing 16 000 likes, nearly 5 000 retweets and almost 1 000 comments.

@RayRayKG wrote:

"As for 'my nigga'... You nailing it, bro."

@Amanda_ndl0vu

"Slik Talk knew he was gonna lose that’s why he told us about his school fees. LOL."

@MphoMoalamedi added:

"You sound more like him than he sounds like himself."

Slick Talk stunned by Cassper's brutal combinations

Elsewhere, Briefly News recently reported that the much-anticipated boxing match between Cassper and Slik Talk was delivered zapping hot from the square ring on Wednesday night with prize money of R100 000 on the line.

After a short delay to the start of the fight, the rapper and Youtuber took to the canvas, much to the roar of the crowd in attendance, which included several celebrity faces.

Almost from the jump, Cassper made good on his promise to give his challenger a beating of note, unleashing a flurry of relentless hooks and jabs. Slik Talk looked visibly stunned as he took a few solid blows to the face, at times stumbling around to find his bearings.

