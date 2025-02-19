As South Africa continues to process the Zanzou nightclub drama, netizens have revisited claims made in 2018 by actress Mona Monyane

The claims eerily echo the shocking events that transpired in leaked video recordings from the popular Pretoria spot

While the owner of Zanzou nightclub already faces a lot of criminal charges, Mzansi want SAPS to investigate him for human trafficking

Mona Monyane claimed to have witnessed human trafficking at a nightclub owned by a former Zanzou nightclub business partner. Image: CMogoeng/x, Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

As South Africa reels from the Zanzou nightclub drama, netizens are digging up old files on the Pretoria nightclub. While the nightclub says it has taken action after videos of patrons being mistreated were leaked, Mzansi believes it’s not enough.

Netizens revisit former 'Skeem Saam' actress' claims

The viral videos of Zanzou bouncers abusing alleged phone thieves have South Africans playing detective and digging up more dirt on the Hatfield-based night spot. While the owner of the club is already facing a slew of charges, netizens now want him investigated for human trafficking.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), social media user Joy Zelda shared how former Skeem Saam and Muvhango actress Mona Monyane allegedly witnessed human trafficking taking place at Moloko Nightclub, another club owned by alleged Zanzou boss Stephane Cohen. Joy Zelda wrote:

“This is actress Mona Monyane she once confirmed how she witnessed Human Trafficking taking place at Moloko Nightclub owned by Stephane Cohen. She said her friend kept accepting drinks from the waitress only to be find out it was spiked. She was lucky and escaped 😢😭😥”

In light of the Zanzou nightclub drama, Cohen has since distanced himself from the establishment. In a statement on his official Instagram account, Stephane Cohen disclosed that while he was once a silent strategic partner, he has not held any role at Zanzou for years.

Netizens call on Zanzou former partner to be investigated

In the comments section, netizens called for the police to investigate Cohen and his associates. A section of netizens argued that all nightclubs are like Zanzou but patrons are usually too intoxicated to notice. Others remembered seeing Mona Monyane’s story in 2018 and how she was accused of lying. A section of netizens also shared similar stories and claimed Cohen was untouchable because of his alleged SAPS connections. Here are some of the comments:

@ViqChessreal suggested:

“This guy and all his friends and affiliates should be thoroughly investigated. DA cares about farms and apples that's too sad. In France, you can't dream of all this nonsense.”

@kab60052 argued:

“All nightclubs are like that problem we will be too drunk to even notice such occurrences.”

@RhulaniAsh reminisced:

“I remember the story from Sunday Sun....and she was accused of lying and threatened.”

@honey147451 said:

“My friend also got spiked by waiters at Moloko she just managed to escape 💔”

@kabelo_mos32397 claimed:

“Cohen and associates are involved with members of saps including the station commander of a certain police station 😌 and it's been years. Not to mention the biggest dealers of coke.”

@Emily_Tshego shared:

“Moloko was the devil's den since way back when I was 21. Only went there once, and saw terrible shiii. Never again.”

Netizens reveal how Mona Monyane was threatened when she made the allegations against a now-former Zanzou business partner. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Government takes decisive action against Zanzou

Meanwhile, South Africans are over the moon after the government took decisive action against Zanzou nightclub. Briefly News recently reported that the decision was made after criminal investigations into the establishment.

Zanzou is being investigated after three victims opened a case against the owner. South Africans applauded the government’s actions and noted its significance in ensuring justice is served.

