“Shein Will Be the End of Us”: Woman Has Chest Pains Waiting 3 Weeks for Order

A South African woman shared on her TikTok account that she was still waiting for her order from Shein

In her post, she showed a message from the company stating why there was a delay with her order

Social media users felt the young woman's pain and tried providing suggestions to solve the problem

A young woman shared her disappointment after stating she had been waiting three weeks for her Shein order. Images: @ladybeeblessingii4

While Shein may be the go-to for snagging unbeatable prices on trendy items, timely delivery often tells a different tale. One woman recently shared her disappointment when her eagerly anticipated order was delayed.

Playing the waiting game

Using the handle @ladybeeblessingii4, a young woman shared her sadness after seeing that her Shein order was delayed. According to a message she attached to her post, the wait was due to flight delays.

The TikTokker wrote in her caption:

"Shein will be the end of us. It's been three weeks without the order."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi feels Shein customer's pain

A few local internet users headed to the woman's comment section to share how they understood her frustration as they also struggled with their Shein orders. Others hesitated to add items to their cart after seeing the delivery time.

@dipalzo, who was in the same situation, noted:

"So, I am not alone."

@thobeka892 shared with the online community:

"Lapho, mine changed from 3-5 days to 5-7 days."

@tebellorantso suggested to the woman:

"Press urgent delivery on your Shein app underneath that order. It worked for me."

After seeing the situation @ladybeeblessingii4 found herself in, @innocentiahlongwane told app users:

"Yoh, please judge me because I placed my order yesterday."

@zee13681, who could relate, wrote in the comment section:

"I've been checking if there's a change on the update every hour."

@malada_a shared their thoughts with the public:

"I learnt my lesson. Never order when we are heading for festive. It seems to be their busiest time, and they take forever."

