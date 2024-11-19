“Shein Will Be the End of Us”: Woman Has Chest Pains Waiting 3 Weeks for Order
- A South African woman shared on her TikTok account that she was still waiting for her order from Shein
- In her post, she showed a message from the company stating why there was a delay with her order
- Social media users felt the young woman's pain and tried providing suggestions to solve the problem
While Shein may be the go-to for snagging unbeatable prices on trendy items, timely delivery often tells a different tale. One woman recently shared her disappointment when her eagerly anticipated order was delayed.
Playing the waiting game
Using the handle @ladybeeblessingii4, a young woman shared her sadness after seeing that her Shein order was delayed. According to a message she attached to her post, the wait was due to flight delays.
The TikTokker wrote in her caption:
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
"Shein will be the end of us. It's been three weeks without the order."
Watch the video below:
Mzansi feels Shein customer's pain
A few local internet users headed to the woman's comment section to share how they understood her frustration as they also struggled with their Shein orders. Others hesitated to add items to their cart after seeing the delivery time.
@dipalzo, who was in the same situation, noted:
"So, I am not alone."
@thobeka892 shared with the online community:
"Lapho, mine changed from 3-5 days to 5-7 days."
@tebellorantso suggested to the woman:
"Press urgent delivery on your Shein app underneath that order. It worked for me."
After seeing the situation @ladybeeblessingii4 found herself in, @innocentiahlongwane told app users:
"Yoh, please judge me because I placed my order yesterday."
@zee13681, who could relate, wrote in the comment section:
"I've been checking if there's a change on the update every hour."
@malada_a shared their thoughts with the public:
"I learnt my lesson. Never order when we are heading for festive. It seems to be their busiest time, and they take forever."
Woman expresses frustration over Shein customs fee
In another story, Briefly News reported about a South African woman who complained about her customs fee while unboxing her R2 000 order from Shein.
The online community shared the same sentiments as they rushed to the comment section to express their thoughts.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jade Rhode (Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News, telling the tales of the community. After her studies, Jade worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, please email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za