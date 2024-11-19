A well-known TikTokker who specialises in relationship coaching failed to get through to her audience

Her new video had many of her followers concerned after she listed her reasons for wanting a partner

Her tribe flooded her comments section to check on her wellbeing and left a thread of 833 messages

Sentle Andile gained a massive social media following after she posted unhinged relationship advice on TikTok.

A TikTok relationship coach's clip failed to land.

Source: TikTok

Her videos were humorous enough to build a community of over 1.5 million followers who find her content entertaining.

SA worried about relationship coach after viral video

It is no secret that relationships are much more challenging than what is portrayed in our favourite Netflix romcoms, and one of the ways that people choose to aid their miserable entanglements is by seeking advice online. A South African TikTokker gained a massive following by becoming what the market of broken, hopeless romantics looked for.

Sentle Andile offered free advice to women whose hearts were suffering in love. Many people disagreed with her humorous messages, but she still managed to build a community of 1.5 million internet friends.

In a recent video that shook TikTokkers, the lady shared that boredom had her longing for chaos and drama. Her thinking led her to crave companionship, and she announced that she was looking for a boyfriend.

Her followers were concerned about her wellbeing after examining the reasons why she wanted a man in her life.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to relationship coach's viral TikTok video

Social media users shared their thoughts in the comments:

@Brattie asked:

"Jokes aside, Sentle, are you okay? How are you doing?"

@Jules said:

"Sentle, are you okay? Your eyes are watering; whatever it is, it's going to be okay."

@RisMau khimisi explained:

"I was thinking the same thing today, but I was like, no man, I'm at peace."

@Kimberly ❤️❤️❤️🥰 highlighted:

"Sentle, you deserve love too, without drama, don't think like that."

Ladies share why they settle for toxic men

