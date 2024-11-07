Nota Claims Jay-Z Suspended His X Account After Exposing Kanye West's Recording Contract
- Nota Baloyi claimed that American rapper Jay-Z was behind his X (Twitter) account suspension
- This music executive exposed Kanye West's recording contract in 2020, and he said that angered Jay-Z
- Mzansi social media users laughed at Nota and mocked him for being very delusional
Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Briefly News. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here: https://corp.briefly.co.za/ai-in-action-workshop
Music executive Nota Baloyi strikes again. The personality went on a rant and mentioned how his account got blocked, and he alleged that American billionaire Jay-Z was to blame.
Nota alleges Jay-Z had his account blocked
Music executive Nota Baloyi has made headlines once again. He claimed his Twitter account was blocked. A few years back, he was suspended on social media and alleged that it was Jay-Z's fault.
This was after his tweet exposing Kanye West's contract and mentioned Jay-Z in it. Nota said he asked Wale's videographer to ask Jay-Z to unblock his account.
PAY ATTENTION: Your Voice Matters! Free and Fast Voting for Briefly News Entertainment Award. Choose the best entertainer of 2024 in SA
The video was posted by @MDNnewss on X.
Mzansi reacts to Nota's video
Social media users poked fun at Nota for being very delusional about Jay-Z having time to block him. These are the reactions:
@Moriting observed:
"No, I think he's on a plan to escape jail term because "mentally unstable". That's his trick."
@StHonorable claimed:
"The damage that Berita did to his mental health needs the attention of specialists."
@Pinkdoll_love shared:
"This Nota guy is the most annoying person on this app."
@Centiaeres joked:
"Nota Thinks he's important yaz🤣😅😅😂🤣"
@UbuntuTruth laughed:
"Jay Z doesn’t even know who Nota is 😆. Have you seen someone so mad and you just sit there and wonder which part of the brain is damaged."
@Charlesmkhabel3 claimed:
"Brother, he's trying to get medical unfit to stand trial. We see you, chief."
@Kingleelevelz3 asked:
"So now does he think Kanye West and Jay Z have time for this nonesense?"
@enoc84329 replied:
"On the next Man's Conference agenda, we should include this guy's name so we can discuss how we help him. Those who have "handcuffs & chains", please bring them cos after the discussion, I know we gonna need them for him. 🙆♂️🤦"
Nota comes face to face with his high school bully
In a previous report from Briefly News, Nota Baloyi came face to face with his high school bully after 18 years.
They went head-to-head in a rap battle, and Mzansi joked about their raps. Peeps noted that Nota is not a great rapper, as he makes himself out to be.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University Of Technology (2019). She has 4 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist at Africa New Media Group writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za