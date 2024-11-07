Nota Baloyi claimed that American rapper Jay-Z was behind his X (Twitter) account suspension

This music executive exposed Kanye West's recording contract in 2020, and he said that angered Jay-Z

Mzansi social media users laughed at Nota and mocked him for being very delusional

Music executive Nota Baloyi strikes again. The personality went on a rant and mentioned how his account got blocked, and he alleged that American billionaire Jay-Z was to blame.

Nota alleged that Jay-Z got his account suspended. Image: @lavidanota on Instagram/ Michael Loccisano

Source: UGC

Nota alleges Jay-Z had his account blocked

Music executive Nota Baloyi has made headlines once again. He claimed his Twitter account was blocked. A few years back, he was suspended on social media and alleged that it was Jay-Z's fault.

This was after his tweet exposing Kanye West's contract and mentioned Jay-Z in it. Nota said he asked Wale's videographer to ask Jay-Z to unblock his account.

The video was posted by @MDNnewss on X.

Mzansi reacts to Nota's video

Social media users poked fun at Nota for being very delusional about Jay-Z having time to block him. These are the reactions:

@Moriting observed:

"No, I think he's on a plan to escape jail term because "mentally unstable". That's his trick."

@StHonorable claimed:

"The damage that Berita did to his mental health needs the attention of specialists."

@Pinkdoll_love shared:

"This Nota guy is the most annoying person on this app."

@Centiaeres joked:

"Nota Thinks he's important yaz🤣😅😅😂🤣"

@UbuntuTruth laughed:

"Jay Z doesn’t even know who Nota is 😆. Have you seen someone so mad and you just sit there and wonder which part of the brain is damaged."

@Charlesmkhabel3 claimed:

"Brother, he's trying to get medical unfit to stand trial. We see you, chief."

@Kingleelevelz3 asked:

"So now does he think Kanye West and Jay Z have time for this nonesense?"

@enoc84329 replied:

"On the next Man's Conference agenda, we should include this guy's name so we can discuss how we help him. Those who have "handcuffs & chains", please bring them cos after the discussion, I know we gonna need them for him. 🙆‍♂️🤦"

Nota comes face to face with his high school bully

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nota Baloyi came face to face with his high school bully after 18 years.

They went head-to-head in a rap battle, and Mzansi joked about their raps. Peeps noted that Nota is not a great rapper, as he makes himself out to be.

Source: Briefly News