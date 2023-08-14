7de Laan star David Rees, known to fans as Chris Weldon, recently suffered a heart attack and has been in ICU

Without medical aid, David's family reached out to the public for help and support and over R79K has been raised for medical bills

The actor is said to be making great progress and has been moved to the High Care unit

'7de Laan's David Rees is making progress after his heart attack and is raising money for surgery. Images: David Rees

Source: Facebook

David Rees' family has been providing updates on the actor's state following his heart attack. The 7de Laan star's family revealed that he does not have medical aid to cover the hospital costs. TshisaLIVE shared that over R79K has been raised.

David's family pleads for financial assistance

Rees suffered a heart attack on Sunday, 6 August and is in need of R500K for double bypass surgery.

The actor's family shared the news on his Facebook page, revealing that he does not have medical aid to cover hospital expenses. They went on to ask the public for financial assistance so that David can get the help he needs.

"We humbly ask you to extend a helping hand. No contribution is too small or too large, every act of generosity counts."

Updates on David's recovery

Over the course of the week, David's family has shared updates on his well-being and progress. The crowdfund is still active and his family continues to ask for help towards the actor's surgery.

According to his Instagram page, David managed to make it out of ICU and is currently in the critical care unit (CCU).

David's earlier misdiagnosis

In a recent report, Briefly News revealed that David had been misdiagnosed at a public hospital.

According to his publication manager, Corlia Strauss, David was rushed to a public hospital and received a misdiagnosis of an ulcer. He was later moved to a private hospital with a cardiology unit.

7de Laan cancelled after 24 seasons

Briefly News shared fans' devastation over the news of 7de Laan ending. Viewers also expressed their gratitude to the show for the Afrikaans lessons.

The popular Afrikaans soapie was canned after 24 seasons of endless drama and entertainment.

