Ntsiki Mazwai is celebrating a huge milestone in her podcasting career since launching MOYA

The singer shared that her podcast has reached 10K subscribers and celebrated the news with her followers

The thought-provoking podcast received positive responses from viewers and fans congratulated Ntsiki on her big win

Ntsiki Mazwai received encouraging and congratulatory messages from supporters after her 'MOYA Podcast' reached 10K subscribers on YouTube. Images: missntsikimazwai

Ntsiki Mazwai shared the news of the MOYA Podcast reaching 10K subscribers on YouTube. The singer revealed the news on her social media pages to celebrate the huge achievement with her supporters. Ntsiki was showered with love and encouragement from her online community for the milestone.

Ntsiki Mazwai celebrates podcast milestone

In a Twitter (X) post, Ntsiki Mazwai revealed that her MOYA Podcast had reached 10K YouTube subscribers.

Miss Mazwai previously shared that she was climbing from rock bottom as her career and podcast endured a steady rise.

She sent a heartfelt thank you to her supporters for helping her achieve the milestone:

"Waking up to goodness. THANK YOU, WE HAVE REACHED OUR FIRST MILESTONE 10,000 SUBSCRIBERS! THANK YOU SO MUCH GUYS!"

The podcast recently received a donation from Advocate Dali Mpofu whom Ntsiki recently interviewed in her latest episode.

Fans show love to Ntsiki Mazwai

Supporters congratulated Miss Mazwai on the huge achievement and encouraged her to keep going to reach even more milestones:

musa_mansa asked:

"Congratulations on the milestone Sis’Ntsiki. Maar why did you do Deza like that on the space?"

truth41754416 responded:

"Congratulations my love you've been at it!"

siz_wayUTD commented:

"Let's get to 20 000 by the end of the year!"

MashabelaThema said:

"Forward Aus Gwendo!"

DJAyoSA responded;

"Congratulations! You, us together!"

TheCorpGangstAr commented:

"Ndiyaku thanda maan nje for no reason. Gazi lam liyakuva.!"

Thandiswa calls Ntsiki Mazwai out for lying

In a recent report, Briefly News caught online reactions to Thandiswa Mazwai hilariously calling her sister Ntsiki out for lying about having an English name.

The sisters are very close and often troll each other on social media, however maintain a tight-knit relationship.

They recently mourned the loss of their grandfather and sent heartfelt tribute messages on their respective social media pages.

