Ntsiki Mazwai called out Tol Azz Mo for making up lies about her and having people attack her. This after the controversial comedian shared a statement apologising for the comments he made about black women, but Ntsiki wasn't hearing any of it.

Ntsiki Mazwai drags Tol Azz Mo

Ntsiki Mazwai is back on social media trends to cause some drama, but this time, for good reason.

The MOYA Podcast host caught wind of Tol Azz Mo's apology for the "disparaging" comments he made during a viral meltdown that saw him separate from his wife and swear never to be involved with a woman of colour again.

Ntsiki poured water over Mo's apology with an account of the humiliation he caused her, claiming that the comedian made up lies about her:

Taking to her Twitter (X) page, Miss Mazwai called out Mo for having people attack her with made-up stories:

"This man went around to podcasts lying about me. And he made people attack me for his lies. I will never forget."

Mzansi weighs in on Ntsiki Mazwai's rant

Netizens showed love to Ntsiki while dragging Mo for his past behaviour:

TKwazi said:

"We don't sue enough in this country. He needs to apologise to you personally. What these men don't realise is you have to live with the smear campaign after they've constantly insulted you."

Fal01Boss wrote:

"This statement is dangerous and may force him to admit and apologise for the other allegations against him!"

MKatlegoTsele posted:

"I wouldn't even waste my energy on a failed man."

Thuli_kaNtuli wasn't convinced:

"He's a narcissist. His apologies are fake."

refiloemaseko_ posted"

"I like that people are blue-ticking his apology. We don't care, and I really hope he never gets an opportunity to work again. He is vile and very dangerous."

Meanwhile, some netizens claimed that Mo was a damaged man and that his behaviour was justified:

Lloyd_Hlophe defended Mo:

"The man almost had his life destroyed by some Jezabel; his anger and rational behaviour are justified. I forgive him."

LebzaG9 slammed Ntsiki:

"Not everything is about you, man. But I am not absolving him from mental illness either!"

Tol Azz Mo's outburst raises eyebrows

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Tol Azz Mo flipping out during his interview on Unfollowed.

The comedian was in the midst of being cancelled, and while explaining himself, he had an outburst that caused Mzansi to see him in a different light.

