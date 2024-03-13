South African comedian Tall AS$ Mo has apologised to black women for the 'disparaging comments' he made about them previously

The Tembisa-born star released a media statement recently on his social media page asking for forgiveness

Many netizens had mixed reactions to the comedian's apology to women, and some thought that he wasn't sincere

Tall AS$ Mo recently apologised to black women on social media. Image: @tolassmothegamer

After the comedian won the case of sexual assault, the star went on a rant about South African women, and now he has taken responsibility for his actions on social media.

Tall AS$ Mo apologises to black women

Social media has been buzzing ever since the Tembisa-born comedian confirmed that he has gotten back with his wife, Mome Mahlangu, after the saga of him trashing South African Black women.

Recently, the star made headlines after he released a media statement apologising to the women for the 'disparaging comments' he made last year. He shared the statement on his Instagram page.

The statement reads:

"It is with great regret that I acknowledge the hurtful and confusing statements made during this period, including my alleged disparagement of Black women. I want to make it unequivocally clear that such comments do not reflect my beliefs or values.

"The person who made those statements was not the person I recognise as myself, but rather a manifestation of the illness and the disorienting circumstances I was in..."

See the post below:

The entertainment commentator Phil Mphela also shared the statement on his Twitter (X) page.

See the post below:

SA has mixed reactions to Tall AS$ Mo's apology

Many netizens had mixed reactions to the comedian's apology to women, and some thought that he wasn't sincere:

@ZandyNice wrote:

"He wants to do shows neh? And he is afraid that black women won't support him."

@mbali_ndlela said:

"When they start feeling it in their pockets, they apologise."

@set_precedent responded:

"No one wants to book him I guess or most decision makers in the jobs he tries to bag are filled with women."

@LebzaG9 replied:

"People must stop involving us in their madness."

@Penelope_Makala commented:

"He could've just apologized to his wife only not the country."

@s_thapi mentioned:

"We moved on… he should have just kept quiet!!!"

