Tech billionaire Elon Musk's controversial father Errol Musk made netizens laugh with his latest claims

He alleged that President Cyril Ramaphosa asked his son to endorse him prior to the 2024 general elections

South Africans dismissed him and his allegations and accused him of lying about the president and his son

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

With over seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, offered insights into South African politics, national, provincial and local governance, the Government of National Unity, political parties and Parliament.

Elon Musk's dad said Cyril Ramaphosa wanted his son to endorse him. Images: Win McNamee/Getty Images and Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — Elon Musk's father Errol said President Cyril Ramaphosa asked him to reach out to his son for an endorsement before the 2024 general elections. South Africans did not believe him.

What did Errol say?

Errol spoke on the SMWX podcast hosted by Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh, which he recently shared. Musk said that Ramaphosa's request came during the African National Congress's (ANC) build-up to the 2024 general elections. The ANC lost its majority for the first time in three decades. This prompted them to form a Government or National Unity.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Musk said that Ramaphosa wrote a letter to him and asked him to convince his son to endorse the ANC prior to the elections. He said he wanted Elon to be more involved in South Africa's development and to give the ANC a thumbs up. He reportedly told Ramaphosa that Elon would not respond to the request.

Errol Musk appeared on the SMWX podcast. Image: GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about Errol Musk

Errol Musk said in November 2024 during an interview on Podcast and Chill that he once shot and killed three men who broke into his house

that he once shot and killed three men who broke into his house He also roasted Elon Musk in February 2025 and accused him of being a terrible father

Errol also refuted Elon's statements that he struggled while growing up and said Musk and his brother had a comfortable lifestyle

South Africans roast Musk

South Africans on Facebook were not fully convinced by Errol.

Nawab-Nasreen Khan said:

"He wants to get in with his son's good graces. He is nothing but an opportunist. He will say anything if it will benefit him."

Clive Molokoane said:

"This Errol guy always spews things without thinking. Unfortunately his warped outlook and behaviour has rubbed off on Elon."

Thozama Mzileni said:

"They are trying everything and anything to get South Africa's attention. Why did he keep quiet the whole time?"

Thometsana Khiba said:

"These people are trying too hard to make themselves relevant at the expense of our president."

Clement Maine said:

"This elder must just enjoy chowing his son's money in serenity. Politricks might expose his hidden scandals."

Errol Musk opens up about impregnating stepdaughter

In another article, Briefly News reported that Errol Musk opened up that he had children by his stepdaughter. He said she lived with him from 2016 when she moved in with him.

Musk explained that her mother is his ex-wife, Heide Bezuidenhout, whom he divorced when her daughter was still young. Years later, she sought financial assistance and they developed a relationship. She eventually had two children by him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News