Anele Mdoda started a discourse around traditional healing practices by posing a question on social media

The 947 radio presenter received a mix of reactions from netizens, including Unseen actress Dineo Langa

Dineo Langa challenged Anele Mdoda, saying people do not consult with healers just for fun

Taking to X on Thursday, 12 June 2025, Anele Mdoda and Dineo Langa had a hectic exchange on the sangoma culture. Mdoda wanted some insight on people who consult but generally have nothing bad going on in their lives.

Anele Mdoda and Dineo Langa had a discussion on sangoma culture. Image: realdineolanga, @zintathu

Source: Instagram

Dineo Langa fires at Anele Mdoda

Anele Mdoda ignited a heated discussion on sangoma culture. The 947 radio star asked people if they had ever experienced being turned away from a consultation because things were going good in their lives.

"I have a question. Have you ever gone to a Sangoma and they consult and say no man, you are good, just make better life choices and stop drinking or sleeping around or put the onus on you to better your life?"

This prompted a quick and shady response from the Unseen actress Dineo Langa, who said, "No one goes to a healer when things are going well in their lives."

Anele hit back, saying she is part of the group of people who go to a healer, even when things in her life are good. Check out Anele's X post below:

Dineo Langa fires more shots at Anele

The actress responded to Anele, saying she often helps people whose lives are in turmoil, and has barely encountered those who are doing well.

"I think that applies to you and a small percentage of people, which narrows your question down to people who are acclimatised to seeking regular help from healers. Me and my healer peers mostly see people whose lives are in shambles. Not an assumption, an observation."

Taking this as an opportunity to learn, Anele asked Langa for her opinion on her initial question.

"And as a healer, then I suppose you are fit to attend to my curiosity, without, of course, breaking confidentiality, if you are allowed to say, have you ever had someone come to you and you find there is nothing amiss about them?"

The actress gave an informative response, saying she does encounter people who do not have problems, but when they take treatment, things come to light.

"Yes, and it's usually followed by 'there are small things to fix'. It's always when people start following their treatment rigorously that when they come back, there's an all is well but look out for 1, 2, 3."

