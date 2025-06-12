Renowned broadcaster Anele Mdoda recently put traditional and spiritual healing beliefs and practices under the spotlight

Mdoda took to X on Thursday, 12 June 2025, and asked if any traditional or spiritual healer gives practical life advice instead of the mystical explanations

Her post sparked a heated discussion, with several netizens sharing their personal experiences and opinions about modern traditional and spiritual healing practices

Seasoned radio and TV presenter Anele Mdoda stirred a spirited conversation online after posing a thought-provoking question about Sangoma culture.

Anele Mdoda calls out Sangoma culture

Whether on TV, radio or social media, the former Real Talk host is known for tackling topics other celebrities would normally avoid. On Thursday, 12 June 2025, Anele Mdoda took to her verified X account and asked her followers about their experience with Sangomas.

Mdoda asked netizens if they had ever consulted a traditional healer who gave them life advice instead of the usual mystical explanations. The post was captioned:

“I have a question. Have you ever gone to a Sangoma and they consult and say no man, you are good, just make better life choices and stop drinking or sleeping around or put the onus on you to better your life?”

Netizens weigh in on Anele Mdoda's question regarding Sangomas

In the comments, several netizens shared their personal experiences with Sangomas, while others argued that Anele Mdoda's approach would be bad for businesses.

Here are some of the reactions:

@muthundinneAJ recounted:

“My friend’s dad was a sangoma, and he used to tell us: ‘If someone comes to consult with me and starts telling me their problems, I affirm them. 😂But if they don’t say anything, I just tell them, ‘Make better decisions next time!’”

@Bantu_Wa_Afrika said:

“If you go to a genuine sangoma. That is, if they still exist. But the ones these days, they must accuse someone or something so that they can find something to do to get paid.”

@Yoniem5 claimed:

“No, their responses are scripted. They will always accuse family, friends, neighbours 🙄”

@MelodicVibz argued:

“Maybe only a few do that, the rest want you to keep coming back to them for the rest of your life, that's how the money comes in.”

@Slashjo1 explained:

“You are likely to say, ‘This one doesn't see. He/she is not good.' It's just like if they tell you what you don't like, you would say the same, and if they say what you like to hear or what you were expecting, you would call them a genius. Anyone who goes to Sangomas for solutions will never solve any problem in their life because they believe their problems are being caused by something beyond their control.”

@Take2oska laughed:

“Not good for their business 😂”

