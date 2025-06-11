Two farmers working in the United States on a temporary agricultural visa shared a moment of joy that resonated widely online

Their light-hearted video showing them having fun with water on a farm was shared on TikTok, highlighting a positive work environment

The clip gained much appreciation from online users, who were impressed by the visible happiness and excellent condition of the farm equipment

Two farmers from South Africa working in America had fun at work playing with water. Image: @wesselsevenster5

Source: TikTok

A super cool clip of two farmers living their best lives in the US went viral, and everyone loved their vibe.

The clip, shared on TikTok by @wesselsevenster5, entertained many social media users who were chuffed with their energy and obvious happiness.

Farm life fun unleashed

In the short video, one guy is standing next to two huge trucks on a site, looking all chill. Then, his mate sprays him with a hosepipe, and it's clear they're just having a fun moment. The entire scene conveys a fun and buzzing workplace, showing two chaps who are happy to be where they are, and making the most of their time abroad. This quick glimpse into their day showed off a happy working environment, with both men seeming genuinely thrilled to be on the farm.

Social media users loved the two gentlemen's playfulness. Image: @wesselsevenster5

Source: TikTok

Mzansi loves the happy moment

The clip gained massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who were properly impressed by how happy the two men seemed. Many were quick to point out that working overseas wasn't always as intimidating as some people make it out to be, saying the playful farmers were proof of that.

Some gave props to the farm trucks, commenting on how clean and well-kept they looked, which is always a bonus. One commenter shared a joke, suggesting the farmers should create some potholes with the trucks so that when they eventually move there, it feels just like home.

User @Meyring Olivier shared:

"We're built differently. Lol, waar is manne tans (Lol, where are the men now)?"

User @Bartel said:

"Jo jo jo daai tracks is mooi skoon. Ons het drie John Deere Excavators. maar ons los hulle sommer altyd vuil. daars nie tyd vir was nie.🤣🤣 lyk julle gees. well done boys. as dit nie lekker is maak ons dit lekker❤ (Yo yo yo, those tracks are pretty clean. We have three John Deere Excavators, but we always leave them dirty. There's no time for washing. Look at your spirit, well done, boys. If it's not nice, we'll make it dirty."

User @NAGAAPIE joked:

"Kan julle asb daar in America so paar pot holes maak so dat as ek oor kom dat ek voel ek is tuis dalk so 3 keer n week my krag af sit sal my laat voel eks in SA (Can you please make some pot holes in America so that when I come over I feel like I'm at home, maybe turning off my power 3 times a week will make me feel like I'm in SA). "

User @Beertjie94SorryJammerEkskuus said:

"Ekt ook so ou wat saam my werk. daai is nogal n idee (I also have a guy who works with me. That's quite an idea)."

User @Trudie commented:

"Ons doen net vir die Pret Om af te cool (We just do it for fun to cool off)🤗."

User @Bianca Wiedmer added:

"Only SA H2A workers 🤣."

Watch the TikTok video below:

