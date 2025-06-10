A school teacher's sweet moment with her pupils made waves on social media, touching many social media users

The heartwarming school video was posted on TikTok, showing the teacher surrounded by her learners who were playing with her hair

Social media users flooded the comments with love, saying kids connect to kindness, not colour

A teacher shared a video of her kids playing with her hair. Image: @iuvenisoficial

Source: TikTok

A young school teacher took the internet by storm with a wholesome clip, bonding with learners fascinated by her hair.

The short video was posted on TikTok by @iuvenisofficial and quickly hit 1M views as users melted over her bond with the kids.

Kids can't get enough of her

In the now-viral TikTok, the teacher is seen sitting calmly as a few pupils braid her long, silky hair with full focus. Others wrap their arms around her in spontaneous hugs. All the while, she beams with joy, totally glowing.

The kids look fascinated and completely at ease. It’s the kind of pure, unscripted moment that makes you smile without even trying. No stage, no filters, just a teacher being herself and students loving her for it.

Social media users praised the teacher for loving the kids. Image: @iuvenisoficial

Source: TikTok

SA loves the kind teacher

The clip gained a million views, 74K likes, and 1.8K comments as social media users who flooded the comments section, showing the teacher love. Many felt the moment was a beautiful example of how young minds connect with energy and warmth.

Some even pointed out how little children don’t see or care about race or background, saying they simply respond to love. Others wished more teachers could be like her, saying it was moments like those that show how important a caring teacher can be in a child's life.

User @mauwiakhan70 shared:

"African kids are so loving ❤️."

User @Sonam commented:

"Earth is our home, and all the human beings are one family."

User @Noxie added:

"I remember when I first saw umlungu (a white person), I was like, where on earth these people are from?"

User @Junior 🇬🇭 🇬🇧 shared:

"Ever since I came to the UK, only kids have been super friendly with me. They always try to hold a conversation with me. Those on bikes and in cars would literally wave 👋 at me and I would respond."

User @Abby Souf said:

"Little kids have good spirit detection. They can tell who a good person is. It's so cute to watch them exploring every bit of the moment."

User @Salim Tafiro commented:

"They love you very much and treat you with tenderness and affection, so do not leave them."

Watch the TikTok video below:

3 Briefly News articles about teachers

An Afrikaner teacher left social media users touched after not only recognising her learners' voices but also perfectly pronouncing their vernacular names.

On a school photo day, a Grade 7 teacher was given directions by each learner on how to pose, and Mzansi loved his connection with the learners.

A young teacher broke down the science process of condensation, freezing, and melting using a Zulu song that the whole class enjoyed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News