Talented South African actor Thapelo Mokoena's business is in trouble after being taken to court by the South African Revenue Service (SARS)

The production firm, Easy Sundays Production, owes the taxman over R1.4 million, made up of value-added tax, penalties and interest

Thapelo Mokoena's firm risks losing movable property after SARS approached the Johannesburg High Court recently

SARS took Thapelo Mokoena’s film company to court over R1.4 million in unpaid tax debt. Image: mokoenalive

Source: Instagram

Renowned actor and entrepreneur Thapelo Mokoena has joined the long list of celebrities whose businesses are being targeted by the South African Revenue Service (SARS) over unpaid taxes. According to a report, SARS is targeting Easy Sundays Production, a production company owned by Thapelo Mokoena, for failure to pay value-added tax worth more than R1.4 million.

Sunday World reports that the taxman approached the Johannesburg High Court sometime last week seeking a default judgment against the 42-year-old actor’s production company. According to legal papers gleaned by the publication, SARS were left with no option but to seek legal recourse after Thapelo Mokoena failed to respond to its letter of demand.

Thapelo Mokoena risks losing assets over R1.4 million tax debt

Before approaching the courts, SARS wrote a letter to Easy Sundays Production on 24 April 2025, pleading with the firm to settle the outstanding tax bill. At the time, Mokoena’s production firm owed the revenue collector just under R1.1 million. SARS had advised Easy Sundays Production to either pay the debt or enter into a payment plan and settle the debt in instalments.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Mokoena’s production company was given 10 business days to respond to the letter of demand.

“According to the records of the South African Revenue Service, you have failed to pay your tax debt for one or more tax years and tax periods. You are requested to make full payment within 10 days from the date of this letter of demand,” read part of the letter.

SARS advised Thapelo Mokoena’s company that they would take it to court and seek a warrant of execution to attach and auction off its assets to settle the tax debt.

The production company’s tax debt ballooned to R1.4 million after SARS imposed more than R111,000 in penalties and interest exceeding R118,000.

SARS is seeking an order to auction Thapelo Mokoena's company assets. Image: mokoenalive

Source: Instagram

DJ Euphonik applies for order to sequestrate Ntsiki Mazwai

Thapelo Mokoena isn't the only celebrity facing the loss of assets after being taken to court.

Briefly News reports that Ntsiki Mazwai risks losing her assets after DJ Euphonik approached the courts seeking the sequestration of the popular singer and poet.

Mazwai lost lawsuits to both DJ Euphonik and DJ Fresh over social media comments and was ordered by the court to pay damages and refrain from making defamatory statements.

DJ Euphonik reportedly applied for the sequestration of Mazwai after the sheriff discovered that the singer's assets are worth R1500.

The poet reportedly owes Nkosi over R280,000 from three cost orders he obtained against the poet. According to a report, DJ Euphonik believed that the singer committed an act of insolvency after failing to pay the cost orders.

Source: Briefly News