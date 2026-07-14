A Korean foodie in SA posted an Instagram reel pitting Cape Town snacks against Durban favourites in a fun taste test

The duo compared regional classics like Double O vs Coo-ee sodas, Flyers vs Thunder popcorn, and Chippas vs Foxi Puffs

South Africans flooded the comments, reliving childhood memories of sneaking Foxi Puffs into class

A couple tried their favourite childhood snacks from Cape Town and Durban. Image: @thatfoodieyewonzie

Source: Instagram

A Korean foodie living in South Africa set the internet alight with a Cape Town versus Durban snack showdown that had locals reaching deep into their childhood memories. Instagram user @thatfoodieyewonzie posted the reel on 13 July 2026, and it struck a chord almost immediately. The content creator and her boyfriend put local snacks head-to-head, comparing Cape Town favourites against Durban classics.

A taste of home

The comparisons included Double O versus Coo-ee sodas, Flyers versus Thunder popcorn, and Chippas versus Foxi Puffs. The concept was simple, but the reaction it triggered was anything but. For many South Africans watching, the snacks were more than just food. They were portals back to school tuck shops, blazer pockets stuffed with chips, and afternoons spent arguing over which city had the best bites.

Watch the Cape Town vs Durban snack taste test in the Instagram reel below:

Mzansi reacts to the snack showdown

The comment section quickly became a reunion of sorts, with people from all corners of the country chiming in. South Africans in the comments had a lot to say:

User @free_spirited_explorer wrote:

"Wow, immediately salivating at just the thought of vinegar Foxi's 😂🤣 reminds me of stashing them in our blazer pockets and chomping in class 🥹."

User @darina_moodley said:

"Yoh! I haven't had Foxi's in ages 😍."

User @brandojulian added:

"Bring me some Foxi snacks! Such nostalgia 🥹."

User @zesti_reviews shared:

"Foxi's, oh my word! 🤩 What a throwback 😂."

User @yesgirlcara noted:

"Flyers and Thunder Pops are so good."

User @m_bell41 took the chance to make a request:

"Love your videos. Can you please show us how to make kimbap and where to buy the ingredients? Please ❤️."

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Source: Briefly News