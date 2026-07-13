Content creator Mark Bell tried mageu for the first time alongside Dolly in a hilarious taste-test video filmed in eSwatini

Mark was visibly horrified by the sour fermented maize drink, while Dolly insisted he was not drinking it correctly

Viewers across Mzansi could not stop laughing at the comedic pair's reaction to the beloved traditional drink

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While Dolly insisted mageu was absolute perfection, Mark was visibly horrified by the sour taste. Image: @marksglobe

Source: Instagram

An eSwatini content creator got more than he bargained for when he agreed to try mageu on camera. Mark Bell, known on Instagram as @marksglobe, sat down with his co-creator Dolly on 2 May 2026 to taste-test a carton of Number 1 mageu, a popular fermented maize drink, and the results were pure comedy gold. Dolly came in confident, declaring mageu the best drink around. Mark, ever the sport, poured them both a glass and took his first tentative sip.

Mageu meets its match

Immediately, his face told a completely different story. Confused by the thick consistency, he asked whether he had just been handed porridge. Dolly corrected him, explaining it was umdoko, made with traditional ingredients the way it had always been done. Undeterred, Mark took a bigger gulp and his expression curdled almost instantly. The sharp, sour flavour clearly caught him off guard. Dolly, thoroughly entertained, laughed and told him he needed to shake the carton properly before drinking.

Watch Mark's priceless reaction to Mageu on Instagram video below:

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Mzansi reacts to the Mageu moment

The video quickly gained traction for its infectious humour and the natural chemistry between the two creators.

User @woodendcoco said:

"Mark please listen to her; she's teaching words of wisdom, wena (you) 🤣🥰. I love you guys 🥰."

User @refiloe979 wrote:

"This is the best meal replacement. When the appetite is on a short leave, there is also a sorghum flavour ❤️."

User @chevyute commented:

"Excellent team 👏."

User @renshep105 joked:

"We need subtitles!"

User @helenacharlottebester said:

"No understanding the language to get the story. So funny. Absolutely brilliant!"

User @carol.foxon added:

"You both do this so well 👏."

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Source: Briefly News