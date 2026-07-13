“So Funny”: Mark Bell’s Reaction to Trying Mageu With Dolly for the First Time Has SA in Stitches
- Content creator Mark Bell tried mageu for the first time alongside Dolly in a hilarious taste-test video filmed in eSwatini
- Mark was visibly horrified by the sour fermented maize drink, while Dolly insisted he was not drinking it correctly
- Viewers across Mzansi could not stop laughing at the comedic pair's reaction to the beloved traditional drink
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An eSwatini content creator got more than he bargained for when he agreed to try mageu on camera. Mark Bell, known on Instagram as @marksglobe, sat down with his co-creator Dolly on 2 May 2026 to taste-test a carton of Number 1 mageu, a popular fermented maize drink, and the results were pure comedy gold. Dolly came in confident, declaring mageu the best drink around. Mark, ever the sport, poured them both a glass and took his first tentative sip.
Mageu meets its match
Immediately, his face told a completely different story. Confused by the thick consistency, he asked whether he had just been handed porridge. Dolly corrected him, explaining it was umdoko, made with traditional ingredients the way it had always been done. Undeterred, Mark took a bigger gulp and his expression curdled almost instantly. The sharp, sour flavour clearly caught him off guard. Dolly, thoroughly entertained, laughed and told him he needed to shake the carton properly before drinking.
Watch Mark's priceless reaction to Mageu on Instagram video below:
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Mzansi reacts to the Mageu moment
The video quickly gained traction for its infectious humour and the natural chemistry between the two creators.
User @woodendcoco said:
"Mark please listen to her; she's teaching words of wisdom, wena (you) 🤣🥰. I love you guys 🥰."
User @refiloe979 wrote:
"This is the best meal replacement. When the appetite is on a short leave, there is also a sorghum flavour ❤️."
User @chevyute commented:
"Excellent team 👏."
User @renshep105 joked:
"We need subtitles!"
User @helenacharlottebester said:
"No understanding the language to get the story. So funny. Absolutely brilliant!"
User @carol.foxon added:
"You both do this so well 👏."
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za