Two brothers pulled off a massive surprise for a family member, and the emotional moment had people feeling all the feels

If you're struggling to spoil your brother, there are a few fun gift ideas worth checking out

Mzansi flooded the comments after a heartwarming family video started making the rounds online

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They led the unsuspecting man into the dealership. Image: @Menzi897

Source: TikTok

Two men surprised their brother with a brand-new car at a Toyota dealership, leaving many South Africans emotional.

In a TikTok video shared by @menzi897, one brother leads the unsuspecting man into the dealership where a bow-covered car awaits him. He breaks down in tears before the second brother appears and the trio celebrate together with the staff. According to comments, the two brothers bought the car for the brother who raised them after their parents passed away.

"Bathengele ubhuti wabo imoto owabakhulisa abazali bengasekho" (They bought a car for their brother who raised them after their parents passed away)

The brother got emotional at the surprise. Image: @Menzi897

Source: TikTok

Ten simple gift ideas for your brother

Finding a gift for your brother can be difficult, especially when he says he does not need anything. Good housekeeping shared ten simple gift ideas that can suit different personalities and hobbies:

Spicy chilli sauce – A tasty sauce he can add to noodles, eggs, burgers, or other food if he likes spicy meals. Remote-control stunt plane – A fun toy plane that flies fast and does tricks in the air. Grill baskets – Small metal baskets for cooking meat, seafood, or vegetables on a braai. Phone stand – Holds his phone upright so he can watch videos or scroll hands-free. Portable speaker – Small speaker he can carry around for music anywhere. Indoor putting mat – Lets him practise golf putting inside the house. Bluetooth tracker – Helps him find lost items like keys, wallet, or bags. Neck fan – A wearable fan that keeps him cool outside or while gaming. Funny whiskey glass – A drinking glass with a humorous design or message. Hook-and-ring game – A simple hanging game where players try to land a ring on a hook for fun competition.

View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi celebrated the moment with them

South Africans shared their confusion and thoughts in the comments. This is what Mzansi had to say on Menzi897's page:

Nonhlanhla@Gu said:

"This is what I want to do for my sister when I get a job, I wish God can just keep her for me, she has been my mother my whole life since my Mother passed when I was only 6 months old. ☺️"

Hunter. wrote:

"He was strictly serious ekucaleni."

Phira Ndala commented:

"Lomntu wenze le video makathenge phone this video is blurry 🥹🥹🥹"

Bhekisipho Mtembo asked:

"Why is this video blurry."

Qiniso Swaz'Elihle Mhayise✨️🙌 said:

"Umndeni is everything emhlabeni🔥♥️"

Sandy🌻 added:

"Nase naskhalisa ngo 6 eksen😭😭❤️❤️❤️❤️"

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Content creator Big Man KG touched many people after paying an unemployed man thousands of rand and taking him along to watch a match, turning an ordinary day into a memorable experience.

Gift of the Givers urged authorities to provide safer, long-term housing solutions for people displaced by floods rather than repeatedly returning vulnerable communities to high-risk areas.

Source: Briefly News