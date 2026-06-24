BigmanKG, known for his charitable acts, surprised an unemployed man, Sibu, with R10,000 in cash

The content creator randomly chose someone to spoil, and his act of kindness drew attention to South Africa's unemployment crisis

Viewers saw the gesture BigmanKG made as a beacon of hope after he shared a bit of his life story after the surprise

BigmanKG gave a man thousands to watch Bafana Bafana at the FIFA World Cup 2026. Image: @bigmankg_.

Source: Instagram

In a heartwarming act of generosity, South African philanthropist BigmanKG (Kamohelo Gause) gifted a man R10,000 to watch Bafana Bafana. It turned out the man needed the money as he shared his difficult reality of being without a job. They went off to watch the match at a local bar while wearing matching Bafana Bafana jerseys.

Bigman KG's generous gesture comes after the national unemployment rate reached 32.7%. According to labour statistics, the crisis is dire among the youth, with the jobless rate for those aged 15–24 soaring to 60.9%. Many qualified and able-bodied people are excluded from the economy due to structural challenges and slow GDP growth. For millions of South Africans, the struggle for necessities makes leisure activities like attending a football match a distant dream, adding to the emotional weight of the gift. Bigman KG announced that he started a fundraiser to help Sibu and possibly change his life. Watch the video of the interaction below:

SA applauds charity to unemployed man

The video left viewers touched, as many felt BigmanKG was doing the work that many should be doing. The act of kindness reflected the spirit of ubuntu within the South African community. While one gift cannot solve a national crisis, BigmanKG is doing his part to provide much-needed solace. Read the comments below:

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Bafana Bafana qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Image: Dar ius / Pexels

Source: UGC

millan_dzaddy was moved by the charity:

" 'I can do it for free, because being next to you is the best you could give me bro'👏"

logie_pogi was delighted:

"It's incredible seeing well-deserving people win! 🙌"

mclarenshantelle applauded BigmanKG:

"Mad respect for you @bigmankg_ It can't be easy hearing everyone's stories and trying to help everyone."

lorrymoyo was touched by the effort for Sibu:

"The way I’m smiling 😊 from ear to ear in happiness on behalf of him 😍👏👏Thank you BIGGIE for putting on these smiles 👏🙌"

Security guard after Big Man KG gives more money

Briefly News previously reported that Keegan Gordon, better known online as the Good Samaritan Big Man KG, previously gifted R10 000 to a Cape Town security guard named Devin Arries. He was homeless at the time of their first encounter.

BigmanKG and Devin met again, and this time, Big Man KG surprised Devin with something bigger. The content creator shared his video on 29 January 2026, where Devin updated him on his living arrangements.

People impressively donated thousands to Devin, who vowed to take 10% of the money to help others the way he had been helped. Several social media users expressed how much the video touched their hearts and wished Devin all the best.

Source: Briefly News