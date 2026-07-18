Lieutenant Commander Sindisiwe Maja of the South African Navy marked a major career milestone in a video that moved many viewers online

Two fellow naval officers pinned new rank insignia onto her shoulders during the promotion ceremony filmed in an official office setting

Her caption resonated with women across South Africa, celebrating her rise in a male-dominated field

A South African Navy officer reached a milestone that had the internet cheering. Lieutenant Commander Sindisiwe Maja, known as the Face of the South African Navy, shared footage of her promotion ceremony on 14 July 2026, and the clip quickly drew waves of pride and warmth from viewers.

SA Navy Officer Sindisiwe Maja Promoted in Heartwarming Ceremony Video. Image: Sindisiwe.maja /Fscebook

Source: Facebook

The video shows two male colleagues in full naval uniform carefully attaching her new rank insignia to her shoulders inside an official office. The officer stood composed, hands clasped, smiling through what is clearly a deeply personal moment as she announced she was officially a senior officer.

Milestone for women in uniform

The caption Lieutenant Maja chose: "It's my turn, Bafazi ", made it clear she saw this moment as bigger than herself. After the insignia was pinned, the mood shifted from formal to joyful. Maja laughed, paused with her eyes closed in what looked like a quiet, grateful moment, then adjusted her navy peaked cap before sharing warm embraces with the officers who had gathered to celebrate with her.

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The clip resonated widely because it captured something rare: genuine, unguarded emotion inside a traditionally male-dominated institution, wrapped in camaraderie and shared pride. Watch Lieutenant Commander Maja's promotion ceremony on Facebook:

Mzansi celebrates Commander Maja

South Africans responded with an outpouring of pride in the comments:

Tebatso Nkoko said:

"Congratulations Daphney Maja, there is nothing making me proud like your successes guys. We taught you to be better people than even ourselves... to be our pride. Keep working hard and God always reward hardwork."

Mariëtte Smit wrote:

"Bravo Commander. Well done 👏"

Michelle Mammburu shared:

"Ahhh this is so heartwarming. Congratulations and thank you for sharing this side of the Navy with us 💕💙🖤"

Katlego Mogotsi gushed:

"Screaming my lungs out."

Lebogang Innocent Mmutle cheered:

"A well-deserved milestone! Congratulations."

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Source: Briefly News