Former G4S security guard Tshepo Mmolawa announced his appointment by the Department of Correctional Services on 1 July 2026

Mmolawa revealed he would continue working at the same correctional facility under its new management structure

South Africans congratulated the officer and celebrated his career progression and future opportunities

Screenshots taken from the clip showing the newly appointed correctional officer, Tshepo Mmolawa. Images: Correctional Services ZA

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video shared on 2 July 2026 has inspired South Africans after former G4S security officer Tshepo Mmolawa announced his appointment by the Department of Correctional Services. Mmolawa revealed that he secured the position at Grootvlei Maximum Correctional Centre, where he previously worked under private management.

The South African man shared his career milestone through a video posted by Correctional Services ZA, explaining that he officially joined the Department of Correctional Services on 1 July 2026. He said the opportunity would allow him to continue building a brighter future within the correctional services sector.

The announcement quickly attracted praise from social media users, who celebrated Mmolawa’s professional achievement and wished him success in his new role.

A major career milestone celebrated

Mmolawa explained that he previously worked for G4S Security at Mangaung Correctional Services before securing employment with the Department of Correctional Services. He also revealed that he would continue working at the same correctional facility following the transition.

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The newly appointed correctional services employee expressed gratitude for the opportunity and thanked those within the department who supported his journey. His message resonated with many South Africans, who viewed his appointment as a significant career achievement.

Social media users flooded the comments section with messages of congratulations and encouragement. Several people described the appointment as evidence that hard work and persistence can eventually pay off.

Others celebrated the changes taking place within correctional services, while some expressed optimism about future opportunities for workers within the sector. Many commenters also wished Mmolawa success as he begins the next chapter of his professional career.

The positive reaction reflected how career achievements and personal milestones often resonate with South Africans online. For many viewers, Mmolawa’s story represented growth and the possibility of a brighter future through dedication and commitment.

Watch the video below:

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Source: Briefly News