A woman shared a picture documenting her rise at Spur, moving from brand ambassador to manager through steady growth and dedication

The post highlighted the value of commitment in the service industry and reminded people how real progress often happens step by step

Many South Africans celebrated her achievement and expressed admiration for her journey, seeing it as both relatable and motivating

South Africans connected with the uplifting Spur career glow-up and celebrated the woman’s steady rise with genuine pride.

A woman on the left was posing casually in a sports jersey and denim shorts while smiling at the camera. Image: @193lerato

Source: TikTok

A TikTok user @193lerato posted a picture on 18 November 2025 showing a woman celebrating her career glow-up at Spur, and within a week, the post had gone viral across South Africa. The picture showed her collection of name tags documenting her journey, starting out as a brand ambassador, then progressing through several hosting roles, and eventually reaching the position of manager. The moment was shared to highlight how far she had come and why her hard work meant so much to her, especially in an industry where growth comes through dedication, long hours, and genuine commitment. Many were drawn to the post because it captured the story of someone who built her way up in a very real and relatable South African workplace.

Her progress spoke to the kind of determination that many people in the service industry understand, where roles demand patience, people skills, and the willingness to prove yourself over time. Spur is known for promoting internal growth, and her story reflected that culture, showing how consistent effort can lead to meaningful opportunities. For many people, it was also a reminder that career success does not always come through dramatic leaps but through steady steps that build confidence and skill. The comments mentioning that she deserves to own a franchise one day demonstrate just how much people believe in her potential and how her journey resonated beyond the picture itself.

Inspiring Spur's career growth journey

User @193lerato’s post gained massive traction quickly, reaching more than 40,000 likes and over 290 comments as people celebrated her achievement. South Africans appreciated seeing someone climb the ladder authentically, with the visual proof of each stage displayed in her name tags. The picture became a feel-good moment online, especially because it reminded people of the power of celebrating milestones, no matter how small or steady they may seem. The viral reach came from the combination of relatability, pride, and the joy of seeing someone rewarded for their perseverance.

People reacted with praise, encouragement, and admiration, with many sharing how inspired they felt after seeing her timeline of growth. The responses reflected a shared belief that this kind of dedication deserves recognition and that celebrating career achievements motivates others who are working their way up. Many expressed that her story represented the beauty of rising within a company and how community support makes the journey feel even more rewarding.

A screenshot captured the viral post celebrating career development and community support online. Image: @193lerato

Source: TikTok

Here’s what Mzansi had to say

Vuyo Ta Sgibs wrote:

“Next step is the owner. Congrats, keep aiming.”

Ntsane asked:

“How long did it take?”

Leishem commented:

“From Lerato 2 to Lerato, the main character is my favourite progression, congrats, keep pushing.”

Lehlohonolothoaba3 wrote:

“Congratulations, keep winning, girl.”

Lusi commented:

“Sisi, may you not be discouraged. You’re in a better position than an unemployed person… progress is progress regardless.”

ILMW#1 wrote:

“I might not know you, but I’m extremely proud of you. Keep moving forward.”

BK commented:

“Congratulations, Lerato, your hard work eventually paid off.”

YvngbreezyYt wrote:

“So it’s not crazy to start a business and become your own manager if this took 11 years.”

Havi_R commented:

“Well done, it’s not an easy road, I know how difficult it can be.”

Arthur Semenya wrote:

“I hope you own a franchise one day.”

Source: Briefly News