A woman shared a video showcasing her incredible bill total of less than R5 at Spur, achieved by redeeming in-house vouchers

The revealing clip sparked massive interest on TikTok, garnering massive views and comments from viewers impressed by the impressive savings

Social media users were amazed by the final price, with many asking for details about the voucher system and urging the woman to tip the waiter generously

A local woman shared a video showing her extremely low bill amount from Spur after redeeming her vouchers. Image: @sarikie3

Source: TikTok

A woman’s video, which revealed a shockingly low restaurant bill, captivated social media users, highlighting the power of loyalty programs and vouchers.

The informative clip, shared on TikTok by @sarikie3, garnered massive views and comments from envious viewers, some of whom asked for more information about the vouchers.

The woman showcases her reduced bill

The video features the woman filming her Spur receipt, which detailed a substantial order. The items included a lemonade and passion fruit drink (R49.90), a double-chicken burger (R119.90), and a Spur burger Party Box (R134.90), bringing the original bill total to R305.90. The final astonishing amount due, however, was just R4.70, thanks to the redemption of in-house loyalty vouchers. The massive savings were the highlight of TikTok user @sarikie3's video.

Social media users were impressed by the massive savings, and asked the lady to tip the waiter nicely. Image: @sarikie3

Source: TikTok

Spur loyalty club rewards

The Spur Loyalty Club allows members to enjoy exclusive benefits by simply downloading and using the Spur Africa App. Members automatically earn points equivalent to 5% of their bill’s value every time they dine at the restaurant. These accumulated points are loaded onto the member's profile and can be spent on subsequent orders. In addition to earning vouchers and points for future use, Loyalty Club members also receive exclusive access to promotional offers and are automatically entered into applicable Spur competitions. (Source: Spur Africa)

SA raves about Spur loyalty vouchers

The comments section was flooded with positive reactions from social media users who were impressed by the massive savings. Many viewers shared their own successful experiences using the Spur vouchers, with some noting they had managed to pay as little as R1 for their children’s birthday parties.

These comments confirmed the value of the restaurant’s loyalty scheme. The extremely low bill amount, however, sparked a wave of concerns for the service staff, who often receive a 10% tip per table served. Many users pleaded with the woman to tip the waiter well, seeing that her bill was less than R5. Those who were not aware of the loyalty programme sought more information.

User @DineoM said:

"Haibo 😂! Where do you get their vouchers? This is a real celebration."

User @Mimi added:

"Hope the waiter got a tip."

User @GoD$v3$s3l commented:

"I once had a straight bill that said zero from all the vouchers the customer had."

User @Neusa pleaded:

"If this happens, please tip your waiter very nicely tuuu 😂😭❤️even if you leave half."

User @mrsjsass🇿🇦

"This happened to me last year. I felt so bad that I actually tipped the waiter more than what I would have 😂."

User @Nqobile said:

"Si plug phela, oe (please plug us)."

User @Samantha D added:

"Vouchers are the best."

Watch the TikTok video below:

