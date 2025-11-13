“Let’s Stick to Airlink”: Pilot Breaks Down Private Charter Cost of Flying to Mthatha, SA Stunned
- A local private jet pilot went viral after sharing a video detailing the high cost of chartering a private jet from Johannesburg to Mthatha, Eastern Cape, which totals to nearly R100K
- The shocking calculations shared on TikTok attracted massive views and sparked online disbelief
- Social media users were stunned by the price, with many deciding they would stick to their affordable modes of transport, though some admitted the price would be reasonable if split among multiple passengers
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
A South African pilot’s video offering a rare glimpse into the true cost of private travel went viral on TikTok.
The clip, shared by @khanyisompeto, garnered massive views, likes, and comments from viewers who were stunned by the hefty cost of escaping traffic, and some women who expressed interest in getting to know the pilot better.
The pilot was seated inside the aircraft as he responded to a viewer's request to calculate the cost of a charter flight to Mthatha, Eastern Cape. He explained his method, noting that the flying distance from Johannesburg to Mthatha is approximately 680 km, and that his charge per kilometre is R71.
The private charter cost of flying to Mthatha is explained
The pilot, TikTok user @khanyisompeto, performed the calculation live: multiplying his R71 rate by the 680 km distance, he arrived at a one-way total of R48,280. He then doubled the amount, calculating the return trip at a massive R96,560. With a big smile, the pilot jokingly noted how "affordable" the pricing was and added a touch of local humour by offering to braai for the potential client in Mbuqe suburb in Mthatha.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
SA reacts to the hefty private charter amount
The clip went viral, attracting massive views and over R1.2K comments from social media users who were shocked by the six-figure price tag. Many viewers confirmed they would be sticking to their more affordable modes of transport to the Eastern Cape, such as commercial flights, buses, and private cars.
One viewer offered a counterargument, noting that if the charter flight accommodated around eight people, the price per person would become much more reasonable. Some women were charmed by the pilot, showering him with compliments on his good looks and visible dimples, diverting the focus from the shocking price to his charm.
User @L.M TRAVELS said:
"Guys, let's just admit, we are not the target market. Let's stick to SA Airlink yethu 😂."
User @Mimi.Sarah shared:
"You are beautiful, haibo 😳❤. The truth must be told, nje."
User @margaretsmith275 added:
"Love the dimples. Ngaske uhleke or uncume oko (I wish you would smile or laugh more)."
User @Onodwa commented:
"Please do one from Cape Town 🤣. The comments, though! This made my day 🤣."
User @Yaya said:
"Oh sana, masiyi roundeni off sivele sithi yi (let's round it off to) R100K 😂."
User @olivia16888 added:
"That is a reasonable price. How many passengers does the charter take? The fee can be split into 4-8 passengers."
User @Irvin_Chauke commented:
"The price per kilometre started okay, you lost me there by 48 something somewhere 😂."
Watch the TikTok video below:
3 Briefly News articles about pilots
- Two young Zambian female pilots flex their privilege by flying to Sun City in a helicopter to buy lunch at Nando's, sparking envy among social media users.
- A young South African woman was celebrated online for her hard work and for reaching her dream of becoming a pilot.
- After obtaining his private pilot license, a young pilot from KZN motivated others not to give up on their dreams, moving many social media users' hearts.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za