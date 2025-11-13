A local private jet pilot went viral after sharing a video detailing the high cost of chartering a private jet from Johannesburg to Mthatha, Eastern Cape, which totals to nearly R100K

The shocking calculations shared on TikTok attracted massive views and sparked online disbelief

Social media users were stunned by the price, with many deciding they would stick to their affordable modes of transport, though some admitted the price would be reasonable if split among multiple passengers

A pilot stunned social media users with his breakdown of the price to fly privately to Mthatha. Image: @khanyisompeto

A South African pilot’s video offering a rare glimpse into the true cost of private travel went viral on TikTok.

The clip, shared by @khanyisompeto, garnered massive views, likes, and comments from viewers who were stunned by the hefty cost of escaping traffic, and some women who expressed interest in getting to know the pilot better.

The pilot was seated inside the aircraft as he responded to a viewer's request to calculate the cost of a charter flight to Mthatha, Eastern Cape. He explained his method, noting that the flying distance from Johannesburg to Mthatha is approximately 680 km, and that his charge per kilometre is R71.

The private charter cost of flying to Mthatha is explained

The pilot, TikTok user @khanyisompeto, performed the calculation live: multiplying his R71 rate by the 680 km distance, he arrived at a one-way total of R48,280. He then doubled the amount, calculating the return trip at a massive R96,560. With a big smile, the pilot jokingly noted how "affordable" the pricing was and added a touch of local humour by offering to braai for the potential client in Mbuqe suburb in Mthatha.

Social media users flooded the comments section, saying they were not the target market. Image: Ketut Subiyanto

SA reacts to the hefty private charter amount

The clip went viral, attracting massive views and over R1.2K comments from social media users who were shocked by the six-figure price tag. Many viewers confirmed they would be sticking to their more affordable modes of transport to the Eastern Cape, such as commercial flights, buses, and private cars.

One viewer offered a counterargument, noting that if the charter flight accommodated around eight people, the price per person would become much more reasonable. Some women were charmed by the pilot, showering him with compliments on his good looks and visible dimples, diverting the focus from the shocking price to his charm.

User @L.M TRAVELS said:

"Guys, let's just admit, we are not the target market. Let's stick to SA Airlink yethu 😂."

User @Mimi.Sarah shared:

"You are beautiful, haibo 😳❤. The truth must be told, nje."

User @margaretsmith275 added:

"Love the dimples. Ngaske uhleke or uncume oko (I wish you would smile or laugh more)."

User @Onodwa commented:

"Please do one from Cape Town 🤣. The comments, though! This made my day 🤣."

User @Yaya said:

"Oh sana, masiyi roundeni off sivele sithi yi (let's round it off to) R100K 😂."

User @olivia16888 added:

"That is a reasonable price. How many passengers does the charter take? The fee can be split into 4-8 passengers."

User @Irvin_Chauke commented:

"The price per kilometre started okay, you lost me there by 48 something somewhere 😂."

Watch the TikTok video below:

