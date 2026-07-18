Shakira announced that Uganda's Triplets Ghetto Kids will join her on stage at the FIFA World Cup final

Fans flooded Shakira's Facebook post with praise, saying they were excited to see the children perform

Supporters hailed Shakira's kindness for giving the Triplets Ghetto Kids a global platform that would create memories they will never forget

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Shakira poses with Uganda's Triplets Ghetto Kids in New York ahead of the FIFA World Cup final.

Source: Facebook

Shakira has announced that Uganda's famous Triplets Ghetto Kids will join her for a performance at the FIFA World Cup final. The Colombian superstar shared the news on Facebook after spending time with the young dance group in New York City, saying they had

"changed our lives"

And describing the experience as magical.

The children, known for their energetic dance videos and global performances, are set to take one of the biggest stages in world football alongside the singer.

Shakira praises the young dancers

Sharing photos and videos from their time together, Shakira revealed how much the group had inspired her.

"The Triplets Ghetto Kids from Uganda have changed our lives. Spending time with them has been magical and has taught us so much! I'm so happy to finally have them here in NY to dance with me at the World Cup Final!!"

She wrote.

The children have built an international following through their dance performances, earning recognition from celebrities and fans across the world. Their appearance with Shakira at the World Cup final marks another milestone in their journey from Kampala to the global stage.

See the original Facebook post below:

Fans celebrate the collaboration

The young dancers will join Shakira on stage during the FIFA World Cup final performance.

Source: Facebook

Shakira's announcement quickly drew thousands of reactions from excited supporters.

@Maria Reitz wrote:

"How beautiful! Since the Cup started! I was waiting to see this moment! The participation of the children conveys more love to the world we live in today!"

@Hellen Rojas Araya praised the singer's influence, saying:

"The good influence she has on these children and many others is incredible... God bless her more each day for these and all her beautiful works."

@Nohora Sastre added:

"More than knowing who the World Cup winner is, I really want to see Shaky with these beautiful kids."

Supporters applaud Shakira's kindness

Many commenters also commended Shakira for giving the children an opportunity to perform on one of football's biggest stages.

@Bet Leon commented:

"You are an icon, but this is a powerful message for everyone... Today you have given those children a memory they will never forget."

@Claudia Quintero Ochoa wrote:

"That love that Shakira gives to those wonderful beings is worth more than everything she charges."

Elizabeth Martinez described the collaboration as:

"the best that this World Cup left,"

Shakira and the Triplets Ghetto Kids are now preparing to perform together before a worldwide audience at the FIFA World Cup final, a moment many fans say they have been eagerly waiting to see.

Ghetto Kids earn World Cup performance opportunity

Recently Briefly News reported that Shakira has invited Uganda's famous Ghetto Kids to perform alongside her at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final halftime show in New Jersey after being impressed by their viral dance videos to her official World Cup anthem, Dai Dai, featuring Burna Boy.

The dance troupe, founded in Kampala by Dauda Kavuma, rose to global fame through viral performances, appearances in French Montana's Unforgettable music video, the 2022 FIFA World Cup and Britain's Got Talent.

Their upcoming performance is another major milestone, while proceeds from Dai Dai will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which aims to improve children's access to education and football worldwide

Source: Briefly News