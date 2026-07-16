Chris Brown praised a young fan after she confidently freestyled one of his songs during his concert

The singer's heartfelt backstage advice quickly went viral and won over thousands of social media users

Fans praised the touching interaction, while others debated whether the child should have attended the show

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Chris Brown meets the young fan after her impressive freestyle.

Source: Instagram

A sweet backstage moment between Chris Brown and a young fan has the internet in its feelings. After a little girl was spotted on the jumbo screen at one of his concerts freestyling one of his songs, Brown made sure to meet her in person and give her words she is unlikely to forget anytime soon.

Chris Brown encourages talented young fan backstage

A video shared on X by @hwloiza on 14 July 2026 shows Brown meeting the little girl after his performance. The singer praised her confidence and talent before encouraging her to continue pursuing music.

"You gotta keep doing music, okay? Cause you're so good at it,"

Brown told the youngster in a clip that quickly spread across social media.

The touching interaction earned thousands of likes and shares, with many fans applauding the Grammy-winning artist for taking time to inspire one of his youngest supporters.

See the heartwarming video in the X post below:

Viral video melts hearts across social media

The singer encouraged the little girl to keep pursuing music. Image: Chris Brown

Source: Getty Images

The backstage exchange quickly became one of the most talked-about moments from Brown's concert, with many users describing it as wholesome and inspiring. Some praised the singer for making the little girl's night unforgettable, while others said the interaction showed a different side of the entertainer.

Fans react to Chris Brown's touching gesture

The viral clip sparked plenty of reactions online, with many people celebrating the emotional moment.

@Synquette commented:

"Aaawww I remember seeing her on the jumbo screen last night singing 😍 she was too cute."

@JohnnyR26724183 said:

"This beautiful little girl will never forget this very influential and inspiring moment right here."

@Shawn3253 added:

"Now this is cool. I'm not a Chris Brown person, but the dude has grown a lot. Holding what happened in his early adulthood against him forever is crazy."

Others applauded Brown for encouraging young talent, although some critics used the moment to raise past controversies involving the singer. Despite the mixed opinions, the overwhelming response focused on the joy of seeing a young fan receive encouragement from one of her musical idols.

Tyla and Chris Brown spark dating rumours

Recently Briefly News reported that dating rumours involving Tyla and Chris Brown sparked heated reactions on social media after fans speculated that the two stars could be romantically involved. The speculation gained traction online, with some supporters expressing excitement while many others warned Tyla against dating the controversial R&B singer due to his past legal issues and relationships.

Neither Tyla nor Chris Brown addressed the rumours, leaving fans divided as the debate continued across social media.

Source: Briefly News