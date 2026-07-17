Charlize Theron faced backlash after photos of her and her adopted child resurfaced online

Social media users accused the Oscar-winning actress of influencing her child's gender identity

Others criticised the comments, saying people should stop policing children's identities

Charlize Theron slammed over adopted child’s sexuality after viral photos. Image: Charlize Theron

Source: Twitter

South African-born Hollywood actress Charlize Theron has become the centre of a heated online debate after photos of her walking with one of her adopted children resurfaced on X.

The images, which show the child wearing a black dress quickly spread across the platform, with thousands of users weighing in on the child's appearance and Theron's parenting. While some criticised the actress, others argued that the conversation had crossed the line and invaded her family's privacy.

Viral photos spark heated debate

The discussion gained momentum after X user @RigoIrizarry shared the photos and alleged that Theron had made decisions about her child's identity.

"This woman is a child abuser. That's her son mind you. And this was her decision not her son's,"

The user claimed.

The post quickly gained traction, drawing thousands of reactions and sparking a fierce debate about parenting, gender identity and adoption.

Critics accuse Charlize of influencing her child

The photos sparked a heated debate across social media. Image: Charlize Theron

Source: Getty Images

Many commenters echoed similar sentiments, with some making unverified claims about Theron's adopted children.

@juan0... alleged that all of Theron's adopted children were either gay or transgender before adding that the situation reflected

"mental illness."

@kaafichillscene claimed:

"Adopted would be my guess. She is experimenting on them."

Meanwhile, @Maria_David143 wrote:

"If a parent can decide a child's gender at 3, imagine what else gets decided for them. This isn't love, it's control. Protect kids first."

See more comments in the X post below:

Some users condemn the online attacks

Not everyone agreed with the criticism directed at the actress. While the debate continued, some users argued that strangers should not speculate about a child's identity or accuse Theron without evidence.

Others also took issue with comments made about the child's race and adoption.

@Rubeecoo claimed the child was

"used as props to get more fame and status,"

A remark that sparked further arguments in the comment section.

As the debate continues, the resurfaced photos have once again placed Charlize Theron and her family under intense social media scrutiny.

Charlize embraces her South African roots

Previously Briefly News reported that Charlize Theron has addressed the long-standing perception that she is cold and emotionless, explaining that her South African upbringing made her direct rather than unfriendly.

The Oscar-winning actress said she prefers honest, straightforward conversations over small talk, adding that people often misunderstand her personality. Despite her tough exterior, Theron described herself as caring and emotional, saying those closest to her know she has a soft side.

Source: Briefly News