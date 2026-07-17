Coach Morne Visser says a strong showing against Usman could earn Du Plessis another shot at UFC middleweight gold

Visser previously criticised how Khamzat Chimaev claimed the middleweight title at UFC 319 last August

Du Plessis must answer a key question on his return before the UFC will consider him for a championship bout

Dricus du Plessis' head coach Morne Visser believes the South African star could be in line for a middleweight title shot, but only if he delivers a convincing performance against Kamaru Usman on Sunday 19 July 2026.

Dricus du Plessis lost his championship title after losing to Khamzat Chimaev in August 2025. Image:@dricusduplessis

Source: Instagram

Visser acknowledged that Du Plessis has something to prove when he steps back into the octagon. According to the coach, the UFC will need to see a decisive result before they seriously consider putting the Pretoria-born fighter back in contention for the belt.

Dricus Du Plessis has a point to prove

The stakes around the Usman bout are elevated in part by the circumstances under which the middleweight title changed hands. Visser has been openly critical of Khamzat Chimaev's championship victory at UFC 319 in August 2025, suggesting the manner of the win left questions about the legitimacy of that title reign.

For Du Plessis, the Usman matchup represents an opportunity to reassert himself as the division's most credible challenger. A win over a decorated former welterweight and pound-for-pound great in Usman would carry significant weight with UFC matchmakers.

Dricus du Plessis will come up against the Nigerian Kamaru Usman on Sunday 19 July 2026. Image:@dricusduplessis

Source: Instagram

Title picture hinges on the Usman bout

Visser was clear that the pathway back to championship contention runs directly through this fight. A statement victory would make it difficult for the UFC to overlook Du Plessis when the title is next on the line, but anything short of that risks pushing the former champion further down the queue.

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Du Plessis held the middleweight title before losing it to Chimaev and has remained one of the most talked-about figures in the 185-pound division since. His coaching team appears confident in his ability to perform, though Visser's comments signal that both camp and fighter understand what is at stake beyond a simple win or loss.

Dricus Du Plessis on the Khamzat Chimaev loss

Briefly News previously reported that Dricus du Plessis reflected candidly on the defeat that cost him the belt. He acknowledged that Khamzat Chimaev's game plan caught him off guard, and that the responsibility to adapt lay with him.

Source: Briefly News