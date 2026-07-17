Dricus Du Plessis Makes UFC Promise After Khamzat Chimaev Loss Ahead Of Kamaru Usman Showdown
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- Dricus du Plessis returns to UFC competition on Sunday against former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in a No.1 contender fight at middleweight
- The South African, who lost his middleweight title to Khamzat Chimaev in 2025, said his defeat taught him to prepare for any opponent's game plan
- A victory over Usman would likely set du Plessis on a collision course with two-time champion Sean Strickland, whom he has already beaten twice
South African UFC star Dricus du Plessis is set to step back into the octagon on Sunday 19 July 2026 against former welterweight champion Nigerian Kamaru Usman, with a potential third fight against Sean Strickland waiting on the other side of a win.
The 32-year-old middleweight (26-3), who dropped the 185-pound title to Khamzat Chimaev in August 2025 via a unanimous decision, has spent close to a year away from competition. The bout against Usman is widely regarded as a genuine No.1 contender fight, with the winner expected to earn a shot at Strickland, who reclaimed the middleweight championship by defeating Chimaev in May 2026.
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Dricus Du Plessis on the Khamzat Chimaev loss
Speaking ahead of Sunday's fight, ''Stillknocks'' reflected candidly on the defeat that cost him the belt. He acknowledged that Chimaev's game plan caught him off guard, and that the responsibility to adapt lay with him.
Du Plessis said his biggest lesson from the Chimaev defeat was the importance of expecting the unexpected. He admitted he entered the fight assuming his opponent would be willing to engage in a high-paced battle, but acknowledged that he should have been ready for any approach. The South African stressed that preparation for every possible game plan would be crucial moving forward.
He was unambiguous about whether it would happen again.
"It was not my first loss - but I'm 100 per cent sure it will be the last one."
Sean Strickland's antics hold no power
If du Plessis defeats Usman, a third fight with Strickland will become the obvious next step. The pair have already met twice, with du Plessis winning both bouts. Away from the cage, Strickland has generated controversy at nearly every turn, including being detained by police last month after crashing a sanctioned fan event near the White House during the Freedom 250 card.
Du Plessis, characteristically direct, said none of it affects his preparation or performance. He also expressed an eagerness to return to Australia as champion, having headlined two sold-out events in Perth and Sydney.
"Fighting there has been nothing short of a pleasure," he said. "If the opportunity to fight in Australia came again after this, I'm 100 per cent in."
Caio Borralho travels to South Africa for Dricus
Briefly News previously reported that Dricus du Plessis dismissed growing calls for a comeback fight against Brazilian contender Caio Borralho after a tense online exchange spilt into real life in Johannesburg.
Borralho posted a video from Johannesburg on Monday, 27 April 2026, revealing that he had flown in to confront du Plessis directly.
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Source: Briefly News
Ncube Harrison (Sports Editor) Harrison Ncube is a sports journalist with years of experience covering African and global sports. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies from the Zimbabwe Open University and previously worked at Sports Buzz (2018–2022), freelanced for Sports Journal (2023–2024), and contributed to Radio 54 African Panorama Live (2021–2023). He joined Briefly News in February 2025. For inquiries, reach him at ncube.harrison@briefly.co.za.