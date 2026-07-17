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Dricus du Plessis returns to UFC competition on Sunday against former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in a No.1 contender fight at middleweight

The South African, who lost his middleweight title to Khamzat Chimaev in 2025, said his defeat taught him to prepare for any opponent's game plan

A victory over Usman would likely set du Plessis on a collision course with two-time champion Sean Strickland, whom he has already beaten twice

South African UFC star Dricus du Plessis is set to step back into the octagon on Sunday 19 July 2026 against former welterweight champion Nigerian Kamaru Usman, with a potential third fight against Sean Strickland waiting on the other side of a win.

Dricus du Plessis opened up about the mistake that cost him the UFC title in August 2025. Image:@dricusduplessis

Source: Instagram

The 32-year-old middleweight (26-3), who dropped the 185-pound title to Khamzat Chimaev in August 2025 via a unanimous decision, has spent close to a year away from competition. The bout against Usman is widely regarded as a genuine No.1 contender fight, with the winner expected to earn a shot at Strickland, who reclaimed the middleweight championship by defeating Chimaev in May 2026.

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Dricus Du Plessis on the Khamzat Chimaev loss

Speaking ahead of Sunday's fight, ''Stillknocks'' reflected candidly on the defeat that cost him the belt. He acknowledged that Chimaev's game plan caught him off guard, and that the responsibility to adapt lay with him.

Du Plessis said his biggest lesson from the Chimaev defeat was the importance of expecting the unexpected. He admitted he entered the fight assuming his opponent would be willing to engage in a high-paced battle, but acknowledged that he should have been ready for any approach. The South African stressed that preparation for every possible game plan would be crucial moving forward.

He was unambiguous about whether it would happen again.

"It was not my first loss - but I'm 100 per cent sure it will be the last one."

Dricus du Plessis fights Kamaru Usman on Sunday, 19 July 2026. Image:@dricusduplessis

Source: Instagram

Sean Strickland's antics hold no power

If du Plessis defeats Usman, a third fight with Strickland will become the obvious next step. The pair have already met twice, with du Plessis winning both bouts. Away from the cage, Strickland has generated controversy at nearly every turn, including being detained by police last month after crashing a sanctioned fan event near the White House during the Freedom 250 card.

Du Plessis, characteristically direct, said none of it affects his preparation or performance. He also expressed an eagerness to return to Australia as champion, having headlined two sold-out events in Perth and Sydney.

"Fighting there has been nothing short of a pleasure," he said. "If the opportunity to fight in Australia came again after this, I'm 100 per cent in."

Caio Borralho travels to South Africa for Dricus

Briefly News previously reported that Dricus du Plessis dismissed growing calls for a comeback fight against Brazilian contender Caio Borralho after a tense online exchange spilt into real life in Johannesburg.

Borralho posted a video from Johannesburg on Monday, 27 April 2026, revealing that he had flown in to confront du Plessis directly.

Source: Briefly News