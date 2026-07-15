Teyana Taylor broke her silence after her widely criticised performance, blaming in-ear monitor and sound issues for what fans heard on stage

The singer shared rehearsal footage and thanked JAY-Z and the audience, insisting technical difficulties affected her live vocals

Despite her explanation, many X users remained unconvinced, arguing the rehearsal clip did little to change their opinion of the performance

Teyana Taylor responds after vocal performance sparks backlash. Image: Teyana Taylor

Source: Instagram

Teyana Taylor has finally addressed the criticism surrounding her performance during JAY-Z's three-night concert series at Yankee Stadium. After clips of her singing went viral and triggered widespread mockery online, the multi-talented entertainer explained that technical difficulties affected her vocals.

She said problems with her in-ear monitors and sound system made it difficult to hear herself on stage, prompting her to share rehearsal footage that she believes better reflects how she sounded before the show.

Teyana explains what went wrong

In a report by Bossip, responding to the backlash, Taylor said the issues were beyond her control. Alongside the rehearsal clip, she thanked JAY-Z for inviting her and expressed gratitude to the audience for making the evening memorable despite the challenges. She maintained that the performance did not go as planned because of the technical problems and hoped the behind-the-scenes video would provide context.

Critics reject her explanation

Many social media users were unconvinced by Taylor's response.

@realBrixleyBenz commented:

"Whispering the song lol but when it's time to sing to a stadium it's flat."

@Girlbyeok30 wrote:

"She honestly just doesn't have the voice for this song."

@Youknowimr82131 added:

"This proves that it was actually her sounding a mess and not microphone issues."

Others say she should move on

Fans on X remained divided despite Teyana Taylor's explanation. Image: Teyana Taylor

Source: Instagram

Some users believed the explanation only fuelled the conversation further.

@UNSTANCULTURE_ commented:

"She's just singing and hoping the notes sound good."

@Savage43Que... wrote:

"Teyana pls 😭 just let it go babe."

Meanwhile, @Iwineponyou felt the performance was always going to be difficult, saying:

"This is a mess I'm sorry they set her up why would they let her sing after Beyonce.."

See more comments in the X post below:

Despite the ongoing criticism, Taylor's supporters praised her for addressing the controversy directly, while others continue debating whether technical issues or her live vocals were to blame.

Aaron Pierre opens up after split

Previously Briefly News reported that Following his reported split from Teyana Taylor, actor Aaron Pierre appears to be embracing a fresh chapter in his personal life. During a recent interview, the Rebel Ridge star hinted that he is single and open to finding love again, saying he is focused on living in the present while remaining optimistic about the future. His comments sparked excitement among fans, who flooded social media with reactions after months of speculation about the end of his relationship with the singer and actress.

Source: Briefly News