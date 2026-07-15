South African referee Aimee Barrett-Theron announced she has been diagnosed with a health issue and is stepping away from officiating immediately

The 39-year-old Cape Town native holds the record for most Tests refereed by a woman, having taken charge of 52 matches

Barrett-Theron urged women to perform self-checks after revealing she discovered the diagnosis through a self-examination

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Aimee Barrett-Theron, South Africa's most experienced female rugby referee, has announced that she is stepping away from officiating with immediate effect after being diagnosed with cancer.

The 39-year-old from Cape Town, who holds the record for the most women's Test matches officiated by a referee with 52 international fixtures, said her priority is now undergoing treatment and focusing on her recovery.

Barrett-Theron's last officiating appointment came in June when she oversaw the South Africa A versus Zimbabwe clash at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. She has since notified both SA Rugby and World Rugby that she will not be available for match appointments until further notice.

Barrett-Theron shares her diagnosis

In a statement, Barrett-Theron said the diagnosis was caught early and is treatable.

"I've recently been diagnosed with bre ast cancer. The good news is that it's treatable, and I'm working with an incredible team of specialists who are fully aligned to get me healthy and back on the field in a few months," she said.

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She drew on her experience in high-performance sport to frame her approach to recovery.

"I'm approaching this the same way I would approach any high-performance environment: with the right team around me, a clear plan, honest conversations, and full commitment to the process," she added.

Barrett-Theron also credited her career in refereeing with preparing her mentally for the challenge ahead. "Refereeing has taught me a lot about resilience, discipline, pressure, and backing yourself when things get tough."

Critically, she revealed that the cancer was found through a self-examination, and she used her platform to urge others to do the same.

"I found this through a self-check, so please let this be your reminder: check yourself, listen to your body, and don't delay getting anything unusual looked at," she said.

A trailblazer on and off the field

Barrett-Theron, a former Springbok in both the 15-a-side and Sevens formats, has built a reputation as one of South Africa's most influential rugby referees.

She became the first woman to officiate a men's match in the country, paving the way for greater female representation in rugby officiating and challenging long-standing norms.

South African Rugby Union president Mark Alexander praised her resilience and unwavering commitment.

"Aimee has always shown exceptional determination and focus throughout her career, and we have no doubt she will face this latest challenge with the same strength and resolve," Alexander said.

"She has overcome countless obstacles to reach the highest levels of refereeing, and we believe she will tackle this journey with the same courage. We wish her a smooth recovery and hope to see her back on the rugby field when the time is right."

Erasmus provides an update on Siya Kolisi

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus has given a fresh update and moved to ease concerns over captain Siya Kolisi's fitness, confirming that he will sit out this Saturday's Test against Wales in Durban while assuring supporters that he will be ready for action in August.

Source: Briefly News