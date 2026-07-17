Manqoba Mngqithi opened up about his two daughters during a recent interview, praising their flourishing entertainment careers

The Yanga SC coach confirmed that rising R&B singer Siinaye is his daughter, revealing that she has carved her own path and is doing an exceptional job

Mngqithi's eldest daughter, actress Asavela, previously accused him of being a deadbeat father, but the two were recently filmed sharing a loving moment after seemingly mending their relationship

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Manqoba Mngqithi proudly sang his daughters' praises. Images: asavela_m/ Instagram, alexsithole/ Twitter, s1naye/ Instagram

Source: UGC

Manqoba Mngqithi has long guarded his family's privacy, but the newly appointed Young Africans SC coach stepped out of that comfort zone during a candid sit-down with Radio 2000 presenter Thabiso Mosia on his show Game On, expressing pride in the careers his daughters have built in South African entertainment.

The men ended their interview by playing Mngqithi's requested song, Sonini, by rising singer Siinaye. Mosia asked him to share more insight on the song's significance.

"I normally don't like to expose my family in the media, but I think it's worth it to make people aware that it's my daughter. My first two daughters, the first one is Asavela, who was an actor, who I believe is still a very good actor. Then the second one is Ntwentle; she's using Siinaye. She's my daughter. She studied music. She was signed by Universal Music, so now she's due to go to America to finalise her deal with them."

Siinaye's musical breakthrough

While Asavela Mngqithi is a recognisable name to many South Africans, fewer people know that R&B singer Siinaye, born Ntwentle Sinaye Mngqithi, is her younger sister.

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Originally from Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal, Siinaye's relationship with music began early, rooted in years of singing in church choirs and teaching herself instruments, including the guitar, piano and drums.

Her path to professional recording was gradual. She started out making music in a small Cape Town bedroom studio before graduating to a more professional setup, where she worked alongside artists such as Manana and Rowlene.

Her 2024 debut single, Franklin Freestyle, caught many people's attention and was followed by a collaboration with Manana called Sonini, which became a hit with TikTok audiences. According to her father, the next chapter involves flying to the United States to finalise her deal with Universal Music.

Manqoba Mngqithi proudly boasted about his daughters, Asavela and Sinaye's successful careers. Image: thatishi

Source: Twitter

Asavela carved out her own reputation independently, winning over television audiences through her role as Ntwenhle on Isibaya before joining Uzalo as Sizakele. In recent years, she has spoken openly about single motherhood, postpartum experiences and co-parenting following her divorce from businessman Vuyisa Mqokiyana.

Her relationship with her father, however, has not always been smooth. In 2022, the actress allegedly accused Mngqithi of being an absent parent, stating that everything she had accomplished was down to her own effort alone and owed nothing to his financial support.

The public praise from her father, therefore, carries added weight, coming roughly a month after the two were filmed together in what appeared to be a warm, reconciliatory moment.

Watch Manqoba Mngqithi's video below.

Ntando Duma's Afrikaans lesson melts hearts

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Ntando Duma's adorable Afrikaans lesson with a little girl.

The actress and businesswoman was praised online for being patient and for nurturing the young girl's confidence.

Source: Briefly News