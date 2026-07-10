Young Africans Yanga SC confirmed Manqoba Mngqithi as their new head coach after the departure of Pedro Goncalves

Mngqithi, 55, joins the Tanzanian champions as a free agent following his spell with PSL side Golden Arrows

The former Mamelodi Sundowns tactician will now face ex-Sundowns colleague Steve Barker in the Kariakoo Derby

Young Africans Yanga SC have confirmed the appointment of South African coach Manqoba Mngqithi as their new head coach, with the club making the announcement on their official social media page.

"Welcome to Young Africans head coach Manqoba Mngqithi," the club wrote in their official post.

Mngqithi, 55, arrives in Dar es Salaam as a free agent after leaving Premier Soccer League side Golden Arrows, where Abafana Bes'thende finished sixth in the recently concluded season, earning an MTN8 berth in the process.

**Yanga's Search for a New Coach**

The head coaching role at Yanga became available following the exit of Portuguese tactician Pedro Goncalves, who has since taken charge of Moroccan Botola Pro League outfit AS FAR Rabat. The Moroccan club had parted ways with Alexandre Santos following an underwhelming 2025/26 campaign. AbdulHamid Maalin stepped in as interim coach in the period between Goncalves' departure and Mngqithi's arrival, but that arrangement has now come to an end.

Yanga's season under Goncalves was ultimately a successful one, with the club clinching the Tanzania Premier League title ahead of rivals Simba SC, who are managed by Steve Barker.

**A Familiar Face on the Opposite Touchline**

Mngqithi's appointment carries an added layer of intrigue for South African football observers. Barker and Mngqithi are both familiar figures in the PSL, and the two will now line up on opposing benches in the Kariakoo Derby, Tanzania's fiercest club fixture, which pits Yanga against Simba in a rivalry widely compared to the Soweto Derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

Beyond domestic competition, Mngqithi will also be tasked with guiding Yanga through the CAF Champions League, where the club will look to make a meaningful continental impact under their new coach.

Source: Briefly News