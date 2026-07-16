“Credo Not Credible”: SA Stunned as Credo V Daniels Clarifies Portuguese Roots in TikTok Video
- South African musician Credo V Daniels faced intense online criticism following confusing remarks about his mixed family background during a public broadcast interview
- A popular social media user shared a clip of the artist attempting to clarify his heritage, which triggered further amusement and disbelief from local online users
- Several online commentators stepped forward to defend the singer by highlighting that Portuguese is widely spoken across the neighbouring nation of Mozambique
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South African singer Credo V Daniels is making rounds online again after a social media clip surfaced where he tried to explain his complex ancestral roots. TikTok account @robotoza shared the footage, sparking massive public debates.
Identity debate heats up online
During a recent interview with the public broadcaster, the vocalist described his lineage by claiming that his father has Portuguese roots, a Xhosa mother, and he is Tsonga himself. The confusing statement prompted immediate questions from viewers who struggled to understand his explanation.
In the viral social media post, the musician explained that his grandfather came from Mozambique, where Portuguese is the main spoken language. Many citizens expressed doubts about the explanation, with some joking about their own imaginary European roots.
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It is unclear where the video was film at the time of this report. What can be confirmed by Briefly News is that it sparked a new wave of backlash and mixed reactions.
Other online followers defended the singer because Portuguese remains the official language of Mozambique. A few music fans also praised the creative way he incorporates artificial intelligence tools into his sound recordings.
Watch the video below:
More articles involving Credo V Daniels
- TikToker Certified Capper posted a Suno AI tutorial on 8 July 2026, showing followers how to make music the way Credo V Daniels does.
- An American TikToker praised South African gospel artist Credo V's music, only for SA fans to flood her comments warning her he uses AI.
- Credo V Daniels' latest performance blunder caught the attention of Sol Phenduka, and the podcaster did not hold back on the commentary.
- Credo V defended his use of AI, saying it supports his creativity rather than replacing the work that goes into making music.
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Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za