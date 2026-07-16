Junior Springboks prop Kai Pratt tested positive for an anabolic steroid, triggering a potential doping ban

Former Boks Jean de Villiers, Schalk Burger and Hanyani Shimange publicly condemned the failed test in a video response

The three ex-Springboks described doping as 'stupid', voicing strong disapproval of Pratt's conduct

Three former Springboks have publicly condemned Junior Boks prop Kai Pratt after he tested positive for an anabolic steroid, with the ex-players describing doping as "stupid" in a video reaction published on 16 July 2026.

Jean de Villiers, Schalk Burger, and Hanyani Shimange each weighed in on the failed test, making clear their disappointment at the prospect of a young South African rugby player jeopardising his career through a prohibited substance.

Kai Pratt faces potential doping ban

Kai Pratt, a prop in the Junior Springboks setup, now faces a doping ban following confirmation that he returned a positive test for an anabolic steroid. The finding places his immediate playing future in serious doubt and raises broader questions about anti-doping compliance within junior rugby structures in South Africa.

Anabolic steroids are classified as prohibited substances under the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) code, and athletes who test positive typically face suspensions that can range from two to four years depending on the circumstances and whether any mitigating factors apply.

De Villiers, Burger and Shimange respond

The reaction from De Villiers, Burger and Shimange was unambiguous. All three former Springboks used their platform to send a firm message, with the word "stupid" central to their collective assessment of the decision to use a banned substance.

De Villiers, who captained the Springboks and is widely regarded as one of South Africa's most respected figures in the sport, joined Burger, a World Cup winner known for his uncompromising approach to the game, and Shimange in addressing the matter directly on camera.

The video drew significant attention given the standing of the three former players and the seriousness with which they approached the subject.

Pratt's case is ongoing, and the full extent of any sanction will be determined through the relevant anti-doping disciplinary process.

Source: Briefly News