Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero oversaw the removal of illegal structures erected behind the Johannesburg High Court on 16 July 2026

The City confirmed the operation forms part of its ongoing by-law enforcement and urban renewal programme targeting unlawful occupation of public spaces

South Africans reacted to the demolition video online, with many backing the city's continued crackdown on illegal structures in the inner city

Dada Morero said the City of Johannesburg was reclaiming the inner city from illegal structures. Image: Vladan Radulovic (RSA)

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The City of Johannesburg has demolished a cluster of illegal structures erected behind the Johannesburg High Court, as Mayor Dada Morero continues his push to restore order in the inner city.

A video posted to Facebook on 16 July 2026 shows a yellow JCB backhoe tearing down a corrugated metal roof structure and lean-to shed attached to the side of a building along a narrow service lane, situated beneath a clothing shop signboard. The footage was shared by Mayor Morero alongside an official statement.

Illegal structures removed in Inner City drive

"Today, we are removing illegal structures erected behind the Johannesburg High Court in line with our ongoing by-law enforcement and urban renewal programme," Morero wrote. "No one is above the law, and public spaces cannot be occupied or developed unlawfully."

The mayor described the operation as part of the city's broader commitment to building a safer and cleaner inner city for residents, businesses and visitors, adding that authorities would "continue to act decisively against illegal structures wherever they are found."

Watch the demolition behind the Johannesburg High Court:

South Africans back the crackdown

The footage drew significant attention on Facebook, with many residents expressing support for the city's action.

Yoliswa Mayolly Magwebu commented:

"This is a great step towards making Johannesburg a better place for residents and visitors alike, kudos to the city officials for taking action!"

Khan Chi Zhung backed the demolition but called for a sustained presence, writing:

"Big ups Dada please also remember to ask the JMPD to support you by providing a bus to be stationed there for six months @ Marble Tower just to monitor the situation."

Andiswa Khumalo reflected on the broader campaign, writing:

"They said it was for the G20, it won't last long. They said after the 30th of June, it will die down and things will go back to normal. But South Africans said never that sana lwami. Until we win."

Sipho Gift Phala raised a legal question, asking:

"Is the role of the court to defend illegal structures, or to ensure that the law is applied fairly to everyone? Upholding the rule of law should mean protecting both public order and constitutional rights."

Morapeli Victor kept it brief: "Now we gonna have a safe city."

Illegal traders defy court ruling

In a related article, Briefly News reported on Morero's enforcement blitz at Marble Towers, where illegal trading operations defied a recent High Court ruling. This ongoing defiance raises concerns about public safety and compliance with the law as traders continue to operate unlawfully, prompting city officials to consider stricter measures.

Source: Briefly News