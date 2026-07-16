Fernando Da Cruz looks set to begin his Kaizer Chiefs tenure without one of his recognised strikers available

Khanyisa Mayo's recovery has ruled him out of key early fixtures as Amakhosi prepare for the new campaign

The forward is now working towards a return later in the season after undergoing surgery

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Fernando Da Cruz dealt striker setback before first Chiefs match. Image: Kaizer Chiefs

Source: Twitter

Kaizer Chiefs' new era under Fernando Da Cruz has not officially begun, but the coach has already been dealt an early setback. The Amakhosi are expected to start the 2026/27 campaign without striker Khanyisa Mayo, who is recovering from surgery and is set to miss the opening weeks of the season.

The forward is recovering from a hernia operation and is set to miss the opening weeks of the campaign, including Chiefs' MTN8 clash against Golden Arrows. SABC Sport reported on 16 July 2026 that Mayo is only expected to resume full training within the next two months.

Khanyisa Mayo sidelined after surgery

According to SABC Sport, Mayo underwent surgery shortly after the end of last season and did not travel with the Amakhosi squad for their pre-season tour of Spain.

The publication said the 27-year-old is continuing his rehabilitation and is targeting a return around September 2026, following the FIFA international break.

Kaizer Chiefs will be without Khanyisa Mayo for Fernando Da Cruz's first competitive match after the striker underwent surgery and began his recovery. Image: khanyisa_mayo_10

Source: Instagram

Fernando Da Cruz starts without attacking option

Mayo joined Chiefs on loan from CR Belouizdad before the club made his move permanent ahead of the new season.

His first campaign at Naturena was interrupted by injuries, restricting him to 15 appearances and two goals across all competitions.

While Mayo focuses on his recovery, Da Cruz will have to begin his competitive reign without one of his striking options as Chiefs prepare for their opening fixtures.

Chiefs will hope Mayo returns to full fitness as planned, with the striker aiming to establish himself once he is available for selection later in the season.

Khanyisa Mayo transfer fee revealed

Briefly News previously reported that Kaizer Chiefs reportedly spent millions of rand to make Khanyisa Mayo's move from CR Belouizdad permanent after his season-long loan spell.

Reports from Algeria claimed the transfer fee was between €500,000 (about R10 million) and €600,000 (about R12 million).

Source: Briefly News