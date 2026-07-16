Kaizer Chiefs’ Attack Takes a Hit Before Fernando da Cruz’s First Competitive Match
- Fernando Da Cruz looks set to begin his Kaizer Chiefs tenure without one of his recognised strikers available
- Khanyisa Mayo's recovery has ruled him out of key early fixtures as Amakhosi prepare for the new campaign
- The forward is now working towards a return later in the season after undergoing surgery
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Kaizer Chiefs' new era under Fernando Da Cruz has not officially begun, but the coach has already been dealt an early setback. The Amakhosi are expected to start the 2026/27 campaign without striker Khanyisa Mayo, who is recovering from surgery and is set to miss the opening weeks of the season.
The forward is recovering from a hernia operation and is set to miss the opening weeks of the campaign, including Chiefs' MTN8 clash against Golden Arrows. SABC Sport reported on 16 July 2026 that Mayo is only expected to resume full training within the next two months.
Khanyisa Mayo sidelined after surgery
According to SABC Sport, Mayo underwent surgery shortly after the end of last season and did not travel with the Amakhosi squad for their pre-season tour of Spain.
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The publication said the 27-year-old is continuing his rehabilitation and is targeting a return around September 2026, following the FIFA international break.
Fernando Da Cruz starts without attacking option
Mayo joined Chiefs on loan from CR Belouizdad before the club made his move permanent ahead of the new season.
His first campaign at Naturena was interrupted by injuries, restricting him to 15 appearances and two goals across all competitions.
While Mayo focuses on his recovery, Da Cruz will have to begin his competitive reign without one of his striking options as Chiefs prepare for their opening fixtures.
Chiefs will hope Mayo returns to full fitness as planned, with the striker aiming to establish himself once he is available for selection later in the season.
Khanyisa Mayo transfer fee revealed
Briefly News previously reported that Kaizer Chiefs reportedly spent millions of rand to make Khanyisa Mayo's move from CR Belouizdad permanent after his season-long loan spell.
Reports from Algeria claimed the transfer fee was between €500,000 (about R10 million) and €600,000 (about R12 million).
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Source: Briefly News
Dzikamai Matara Dzikamai Matara is a sports writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a news and current affairs editor at iHarare for eight years. Before that, he was a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula for two years, where he produced profiles and news articles. He completed two years of Mechanical Engineering coursework at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He has also completed YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023).