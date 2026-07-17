The Durban High Court convicted Thabo Ntokozo Nzimande of murdering his 80-year-old grandmother, Beatrice DeLange, on 7 June 2024

Acting Judge Mpumelelo Sibisi rejected Nzimande's claim that drug-induced blackouts left him with no memory of the killing

An eyewitness testified he saw Nzimande holding and kicking DeLange's severed head outside their shared Pinetown granny flat

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Thabo Nzimande was found guilty of murdering his granny. Image: seksan Mongkhonkhamsao

Source: Getty Images

DURBAN — The Durban High Court has convicted Thabo Ntokozo Nzimande of murdering his 80-year-old grandmother, Beatrice DeLange, after Acting Judge Mpumelelo Sibisi dismissed his claim that dagga and medication caused involuntary blackouts during which the killing occurred.

Judge Sibisi delivered his ruling on Thursday afternoon, finding that the state had proven beyond reasonable doubt that Nzimande was solely responsible for DeLange's death on 7 June 2024 at their shared granny flat in Pinetown. The court found no medical evidence to support the defence's argument that substance use had robbed Nzimande of any memory or control over his actions. Judge Sibisi ruled that the claim was a fabrication, pointing to Nzimande's deliberate conduct both during and after the crime as proof that he acted with full awareness.

Eyewitness relives discovering headless body

A key witness for the state, Nzimande's uncle John Ngcobo, testified that he came across his nephew outside the property after hearing suspicious noises. Ngcobo told the court he found Nzimande holding and kicking DeLange's severed head. Police officers who responded to the scene testified that Nzimande passed them the house key through a window. Upon entering, they discovered DeLange's headless body and her severed head inside the home. The court regarded Nzimande's cooperation with officers as further evidence that he was acting consciously and deliberately.

Nzimande's cousin, Zwelethu Ngcobo, also testified, telling the court that Nzimande shouted from a police van that the whole of Pinetown would soon know his name. The remark was treated as consistent with voluntary and knowing conduct rather than the behaviour of someone in a drug-induced stupor.

Advocate Nadira Moosa led the state's case, presenting a body of credible evidence that placed Nzimande squarely at the scene and connected him directly to the killing. Judge Sibisi ruled that the defence version could not reasonably possibly be true in light of that evidence. The matter returns to the Durban High Court for proceedings relating to the mitigation of Nzimande's sentence.

View a post about the conviction on Facebook here:

17-year-old sentenced for rape and murder

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the recent sentencing of a 17-year-old boy to an effective 25 years in prison for the rape and murder of 79-year-old Valerie Enziar, a vulnerable resident of Doring Kloof Farm. This case underscores the alarming issue of violence against the elderly in rural areas, raising serious concerns about the safety of isolated communities.

Source: Briefly News