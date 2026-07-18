Seputla Sebogodi's final stage play, Black Moon, premiered just weeks before his death, becoming his lasting artistic farewell

premiered just weeks before his death, becoming his lasting artistic farewell The acclaimed actor, playwright and director remained committed to storytelling and mentoring until the very end of his career

Tributes from the National Arts Festival, SABC and colleagues celebrated Sebogodi's enduring impact on South African theatre and television

Seputla Sebogodi premiered 'Black Moon' just weeks before his passing. Image: Seputla Sebogodi

Source: Facebook

Veteran South African actor, playwright and director Seputla Sebogodi left behind more than a celebrated screen career. Just weeks before his death, the acclaimed storyteller stood before audiences at the National Arts Festival to present Black Moon, a production that would unknowingly become his final curtain call. The play now stands as a powerful farewell from a man whose influence stretched across theatre, television and film for more than four decades.

A final bow on the stage he loved

According to a report by Sunday World, Black Moon marked Sebogodi's 88th stage production and his last completed theatrical work. The production, which he both wrote and performed in, premiered at the National Arts Festival shortly before his untimely passing.

National Arts Festival CEO Monica Newton reflected on the significance of the production, saying the arts community had recently witnessed Sebogodi's unwavering commitment to storytelling. She described Black Moon as a fitting final message from a theatre giant whose passion never faded.

Tributes celebrate a lifelong mentor

Messages of remembrance have continued pouring in from colleagues who credited Sebogodi with shaping their careers. Actress, playwright and director Napo Masheane shared that the veteran actor gave her first professional acting opportunity before later trusting her with directing responsibilities while she was still fresh out of drama school.

She also remembered how Sebogodi supported her through the loss of her grandmother, describing him as someone who stood by people during life's most difficult moments. Those closest to him say he remained committed to writing, performing and mentoring until the very end.

Legacy lives beyond television

The veteran actor's final play has become a lasting tribute to his remarkable career. Image: Seputla Sebogodi

Source: Instagram

The publication also stated that the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) also paid tribute, calling Sebogodi's passing a major loss to local broadcasting. The broadcaster honoured his memorable performances in productions including Bophelo Ke Semphekgo, Suburban Bliss, Mponeng, Lithapo and Generations.

While many will remember Sebogodi for his iconic television roles, Black Moon has become the defining final chapter of his remarkable artistic journey.

As highlighted by Sunday World, the production serves as a lasting reminder of a storyteller who devoted his life to preserving and celebrating South African stories.

Sello pens emotional farewell to Seputla

Recently Briefly News reported that veteran actor Sello Maake KaNcube has paid an emotional tribute to the late Seputla Sebogodi, saying he never realised his recent social media post defending the actor's dignity would become his final public words about him.

Reflecting on Sebogodi's passing, Maake KaNcube described him as a gifted storyteller whose impact on South African theatre and television will live on for generations. He extended his condolences to Sebogodi's family and thanked his longtime colleague for the memories, laughter and lasting legacy he leaves behind

Source: Briefly News