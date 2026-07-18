Milano Jayson Tlali, aged two, disappeared from Glenesk Welfare Park in Springfield, Johannesburg, on 30 June 2026

His mother, Monique Knoetze, was filmed confronting police officers, accusing them of doing nothing to find her son

South Africans erupted online, questioning whether the 24-hour waiting period applies when a toddler is missing

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A Johannesburg mother's desperate plea for help is spreading across South Africa. Footage posted on 17 July 2026 by TikTok creator @keepingitrealwithkels shows the mother of missing two-year-old Milano Jayson Tlali confronting police officers outside a station, demanding to know why more was not being done to find her son.

Milan Tlali's mother, Monique Knoetze, went to a police station and took officers to task over her missing son. Image: Nigel Jared

Source: Getty Images

Milano was last seen on 30 June 2026 at Glenesk Welfare Park in Springfield, Johannesburg South. In the video, Monique Knoetze was visibly distressed as she raised her voice at officers, accusing them of sitting idle while her toddler remains unaccounted for. Her main frustration centred on the widely misunderstood 24-hour rule for reporting missing persons.

24-hour rule and missing children

Backing up the mother's anger in the video by keepingitrealwithkels, legal experts and child safety advocates have long clarified that South Africa's 24-hour waiting period does not apply to children. According to the MissingChildren organisation, minors can be reported missing immediately, and police are obligated to act without delay.

South Africa also has an AMBER Alert system designed specifically for cases involving missing children in danger. Watch the emotional confrontation between Milano's mother and police below:

Mzansi reacts to Milano's disappearance

South Africans flooded the comments with outrage and heartbreak:

@Bongibobo said:

"24 hours for a two-year-old."

@voto wrote:

"This stupid law of 24 hours must change; it's really stupid 😒"

@pj eagle clarified:

"If your child is under 18 there is NO WAITING PERIOD."

@Megs warned:

"Human trafficking is real here in SA."

@Nina shared:

"My heart is breaking for this mother 🥺"

@Tiffany added:

"24hrs is not supposed to count for children. We also have AMBER alert in South Africa. The station commander should know this."

@Madeneeyah urged compassion:

"Guys don't judge the mother. As someone who has a family member missing for almost 30 years. It takes a mere second for a child to vanish, and his mother wasn't neglectful. He literally brought him in the bin. She saw him seconds before he was taken. So give the benefit of the doubt."

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Source: Briefly News