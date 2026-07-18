Musa Mseleku Pays Tribute to Late Actor Seputla Sebogodi With Heartfelt Post
- Musa Mseleku shared a warm throwback photo with the late Seputla Sebogodi on social media, the day after his passing
- The beloved actor, known for his role as Kenneth Mashaba on Generations, died suddenly from health complications
- Mseleku's followers joined the tribute, flooding the comment section with messages for the veteran star
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Reality TV personality and proud polygamist Musa Mseleku took to Instagram on 16 July 2026 to honour the late Seputla Sebogodi, whose death had left a heavy silence across South African entertainment.
Sebogodi passed away on 15 July 2026 after suffering complications from diabetes. He was widely celebrated as one of South Africa's most beloved television actors, best known to generations of viewers as Kenneth Mashaba on the iconic soapie Generations.
Mseleku shared a snapshot of the two men mid-handshake, both wearing wide, genuine smiles. The image felt personal and warm, and he captioned the post, "I salute you, leader," a simple phrase that carried deep respect for the veteran actor.
Mseleku's tribute was one of many that surfaced across social media in the days following Sebogodi's death, as fans and industry peers alike paused to remember the man behind one of South African television's most unforgettable characters.
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See Musa Mseleku's post below.
Musa Mseleku's followers join the tribute
The post quickly drew an outpouring of condolences from Mseleku's followers, who used the comment section as a space to grieve collectively.
monrie187 wrote:
"'Little Dinny.' Yoh, Kenneth Mashaba. He will rest in peace."
innocent.zenzele added:
"May your soul rest in peace, Seputla Sebogodi. You will be remembered."
thobeka_thala simply offered:
"May he rest in peace."
mokgadimofokengmofokeng closed with:
"Rest in peace, ntata rona."
nomfundo99l recalled:
"Aibo, he was trending just last week."
Sue Pam-Grant mourns Seputla Sebogodi
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Sue Pam-Grant's touching tribute to Seputla Sebogodi.
The artist remembered her former Suburban Bliss co-star, whom she described as her "partner in crime," celebrating his loyalty on and off screen, as well as his unmatched talent.
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Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Maepa (née Moroeng) is the Deputy Head of the Entertainment desk at Briefly News, with nearly a decade of experience in South African media. A specialist in music and entertainment journalism, she began her career at Slikour OnLife before serving as Editor for HipHop Africa. A University of Johannesburg alumna and Google News Initiative certified professional, Moroba joined Briefly News in 2023, where she focuses on editorial excellence and leadership, merging her passion for entertainment with her love for storytelling. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za