A young man decided to spend the money he received from the Road Accident Fund on bottles of alcohol

The gent did not mention how much he received from the Fund nor the details of his motor vehicle accident

The video became a viral sensation, and many social media users took to the comment section, joking about the man's financial decision

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A man had netizens laughing after he shared that he spent his Road Accident Fund money on alcohol. Images: @lesedicosmo

Source: TikTok

A man who received compensation for a motor vehicle accident took the opportunity to use the money for a few alcoholic beverages.

TikTok user @lesedicosmo took to his account to share a screenshot of a message stating that his Road Accident Fund (RAF) application was approved for payment.

The video then cuts to the man holding a limited-edition boxed bottle of Hennessy V.S NBA and showing off six-pack bottles of beer and cider.

The young guy did not share the details of his accident or how much money he received.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

What is the Road Accident Fund?

Owned by the South African public, the RAF provides​ appropriate cover to all road users (locals and foreign nationals) within the South African borders. The RAF information portal shares that it also rehabilitates and compensates people injured by motor vehicles and actively promotes the safe use of all South African roads.

RAF further explains:

"Section 3 of the RAF Act stipulates that 'the object of the Fund shall be the payment of compensation in accordance with this Act for loss or damage wrongfully caused by the driving of a motor vehicle.'"

Netizens laugh at man's RAF money purchases

@lesedicosmo's video, which is sure to reach a million views soon, had many local social media users taking to the comment section to express how the post brought them to laughter.

@cmakhani and many others likened the man's money choices to something they would see on a popular Mzansi Magic TV series:

"'I Blew It' loading."

@o.s_laurent said in the comments:

"That NBA Hennessy better make you dunk like Lebron James."

@dedirector2.0 laughed and wrote:

"The first mistake was to post that you have money. Everybody will want to be around you."

@eanoandrew851 gave the man a word of advice:

"Spend wisely, bro. Don't forget the man who made it all possible."

Eastern Cape man fined R60k for faking Road Accident Fund claim

In a related article, Briefly News reported about a man who was sentenced for fraud at the East London Regional court after he claimed that he was a victim of a hit-and-run accident, and investigations revealed that he was lying.

He was ordered to pay R60,000 or be sentenced to three years imprisonment, which South Africans laughedly accepted.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News