“Is He the President?”: American Man Tries To Read Afrikaner Wife’s Afrikaans Recipe
- An Afrikaner woman shared a hilarious video of her American husband misreading Afrikaans recipe ingredients
- The man thought that a popular brand of mayonnaise suggested in the recipe was the name of a president
- South African internet users reacted with laughter to the man's humorous attempts at pronunciation
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An Afrikaner woman living in the United States, Suné Deters, shared a comical video of her American husband trying to make sense of one of her Afrikaans recipes. The attempt to read the language humoured many South African social media users.
Suné, who shared the clip on her Instagram account on 26 March 2026, showed her husband innocently butchering a sentence that explained one of the ingredients for a recipe called 'Mamma se Cheezas:
"Klein bietjie Hellmann's of roomkaas (jou keuse (A little bit of Hellmann's or cream cheese (your choice)."
After reading the sentence aloud, the man asked his wife:
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"Who is this? Is he the president?"
The humorous interaction had the South African woman captioning her post:
"Marrying across cultures means moments like this."
Take a look at the Instagram reel below:
American man reading Afrikaans amuses South Africans
The viral video had several social media users, mostly South Africans, heading to the comment section with laughter. Some people also couldn't help but crack a few jokes after watching the clip.
@barryglen referred to two brands of sauces and jokingly stated:
"I think Klein B Hellmann was married to Mrs H Balls, long before he was the president."
@_walking.by.faith added in the comments:
"The poor man is stressed."
@carolinemarchesani shared a similar experience about her spouse:
"Watching my husband trying to pronounce Afrikaans words is hilarious."
An amused @darrynbp said:
"In all fairness, I'm South African, and I had an Indian girlfriend. I butchered 110% of the pronunciation of their food. But still funny."
@bee_anco.h laughed and told the public:
"This is so cute! I'm a South African living in Ireland with an American boyfriend who often impresses me with his Afrikaans."
Suné's recipe intrigued @margsw1, who wrote in the comment section:
"I'd also like to make this now. I'm super curious to know what needs either a bit of mayo or cream cheese. Otherwise, thank you to your American hubby for the literal laugh-out-loud moment."
3 Other stories about Americans and Afrikaans
- In another article, Briefly News reported that an American woman practised Afrikaans phrases, with her South African husband serving as her teacher. People praised the woman's enthusiasm.
- The same woman shared her three favourite Afrikaans words after learning the language for five years. While online users were impressed with her Afrikaans skills, more were charmed by her handsome husband.
- A man from California, the United States, also shared his five favourite Afrikaans words, including one named after a town in the North West province. His fluency in the language impressed South Africans.
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Source: Briefly News
Jade Rhode (Human Interest Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News. After her studies, she worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za