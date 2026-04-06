A video of award-winning gospel artist Sechaba Pali, who disappeared from the spotlight, was shared on X this week

Pali previously left South Africans emotional when he shared his hardships in an interview

Fans of the musician defended him when social media users mocked his appearance online

Gospel singer Sechaba Pali's video surprises fans. Image: Radio2000

Source: Twitter

Legendary gospel musician Sechaba Pali caused a buzz online when a video of him previewing his music was shared on social media on Monday, 6 April 2026.

The fan-favourite gospel artist previously made headlines when he lost his wife in a car accident.

Pali also left South Africans in tears when he opened up about his downfall in the entertainment industry.

Celebrity blogger Musa Khawula shared the latest video of the singer on his X account on Monday, 6 April 2026.

"Sechaba previews new music", he captioned the clip.

South Africans react to the video

@SegodiTlour said:

"I feel so much pain when I see this guy."

@Penelope_Makala commented:

"Shame, man. I’m glad he’s doing so much better and looks better. Indeed, he’s been down for a while after losing his wife. Life’s hard, and turning to substance abuse isn’t a solution. He’s such a great singer."

@msmonakhisi wrote:

"I am glad he is coming back. He is so talented."

@CutebombTshego responded:

"People are weird AF asking about where the teeth are. Everyone knows that Sachaba has been off music for a long time, but now he is making his way back. Life can knock you down anytime, but as long as you get back up again."

@Mashesha_RSA said:

"This guy deserves a break; he’s been through a lot."

@CebisaRise reacted:

"He has all the money, just add those teeth."

@bestofphalo commented:

"They must close those gaps, then the voice will go back to normal."

@Modipadi_W said:

"Enjoyed his performance on Saturday at the Polokwane Easter Gospel Festival."

@Sli_Simelane replied:

"Oh, Nkosiyam. I need him to really make it and get enough money to fix himself… yes, the world can be a cruel place, but I can’t bear to see him look like the epitome of ukubothoka."

@MazwiMa4482 wrote:

"Nice and simple caption by the most notorious caption slayer."

@m15635736 wrote:

"It's good to see him dust himself up. He got in an accident with his wife, which resulted in her death and his loss of teeth...also read somewhere about a hijacking, oh man."

@Rido4eva said:

"Mazinyo dololo,"(There are no no teeth).

@azania1023 replied:

"Brother lost teeth during his 40-year desert journey to Canaan. It is not over until God says it is over."

SA comments on gospel star Sechaba's video. Images: SechabaPali

Source: Facebook

Gospel star Rebecca Malope reaches an out-of-court Settlement of R1million with a popular detergent company

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African gospel powerhouse Rebecca Malope reached an out-of-court settlement.

The singer demanded compensation of R1 million from a popular detergent company due to the unlawful use of her image.

Netizens have weighed in on Rebecca's legal dispute, saying it was an easy win for her.

Source: Briefly News